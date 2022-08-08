Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 11 telecast of India matches at CWG in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 11 telecast of India matches at CWG in Birmingham

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 08, 2022 09:12 AM IST
  • Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch full coverage of all India matches at Birmingham CWG 2022.
ByHT Sports Desk

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Streaming: An action-packed final day awaits Indian fans at the CWG, as the contingent eyes a strong finish to the Games with multiple medals on the line. Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be eyeing gold medals in their respective individual events, while the Indian hockey team will also have a shot at the top of the podium when it takes on the mighty Australian side in the final. In table tennis, Sharath Kamal will be aiming for his fourth medal in the ongoing Games when he takes on Liam Pitchford of England for gold.

Find full details on when and where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Streaming:

What time will India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 begin on Day 11?

India's campaign on Day 11 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will begin at 1:20pm IST with women's singles final, as PV Sindhu eyes gold. At 2:10pm, Lakshya Sen will present challenge for gold in men's singles while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play in the doubles final at 3pm. India's gold medal match in men's hockey begins at 5pm, while Sathiyan Gnanasekaran plays for bronze (3:35pm) while Sharath Kamal plays for gold (4:25pm).

Which TV channels will broadcast India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 11?

India's matches will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.

Where can I watch the live stream of India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 11?

The live streaming of India's matches will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website.

