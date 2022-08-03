Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 6 telecast of India matches at CWG in Birmingham

Having won a total of 12 medals until now, India will be aiming to add more to their tally on Day 6 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Wednesday. Since Day 1, India has won five golds, four silver and three bronze medals.

On Day 6, Mridul Borgohain will open India's campaign in Men's Singles Lawn Bowls event, scheduled for 1:00 PM IST. Day 6 will also see India's Para Table Tennis athletes participating, along with weightlifters and boxers. Meanwhile, the Indian women's cricket team will face Barbados and the men's and women's hockey teams will also be in action.

Here are the live streaming details for day six:

What time will India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 begin on Day 6?

India's campaign will begin at 1:00 PM IST, with Mridul Borgohain taking on Chris Locke of Falkland Islands in the Men's Singles Lawn Bowls event, alongwith India taking on Niue in the Women's Pair category. Also, weightlifters will be in action from 2:00 PM IST onwards, followed by Judo 2:30 PM IST onwards. The Para Table Tennis matches will begin from 3:10 PM onwards, followed by a mixed doubles squad round of 32 event at 3:30 PM IST. The women's hockey team will face Canada at 3:30 PM IST, with the men's side having their fixture at 6:30 PM IST. The boxers will begin from 4:45 PM IST onwards, with Nikhat Zareen's bout scheduled for 11:15 PM. The women's cricket team will have their crunch fixture against Barbados at 10:30 PM IST. Also Tejaswin Shankar could participate in the High Jump Finals (11:30 PM IST), if he makes it through the qualifiers.

Which TV channels will broadcast India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 6?

India's matches will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.

Where can I watch the live stream of India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 6?

The live streaming of India's matches will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website.

