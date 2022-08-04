Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 7 telecast of India matches at CWG in Birmingham

After exciting action on Day 6, India will be aiming to build on their momentum on Day 7 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Wednesday. Sarita Romit Singh and Manju Bala will open India's campaign on Day 7, taking part in the Women's Hammer Throw event's Qualifying Group A fixture, scheduled for 2:30 PM IST. Thursday will also see the men's hockey team take on Wales in their Pool B fixture, set for 6:30 PM IST. Star boxer Amit Panghal will also have his quarter-final bout at 4:45 PM IST and we will also see Murli Shreeshankar, Md. Anees taking part in the Men's Long Jump Final at 12:12 AM IST.

What time will India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 begin on Day 7?

India's campaign on Day 7 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala taking part in the Women's Hammer Throw's Qualifying Group A fixture. Day 7 will also see Bavleen Kaur in action for Rhythmic Gymnastics, scheduled for 4:30 PM IST onwards. Meanwhile, we will also see Indian squash matches from 5:30 PM IST onwards, along with Amit Panghal opening India's boxing outing on Day 7 at 4:45 PM IST. The men's hockey team will be up against Wales at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 7?

India's matches will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.

Where can I watch the live stream of India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 7?

The live streaming of India's matches will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website.

Where can I watch the live stream of India's Day 7 campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022?

The live streaming of India's matches will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website. You can also follow the live updates here.

