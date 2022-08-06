Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 9 telecast of India matches at CWG in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9 Live Streaming: It was a terrific eighth day for India as wrestlers shined for the contingent, clinch three gold medals and five in total to take India to the fifth spot in the tally. Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, and Sakshi Malik won gold medals in wrestling and India would be expecting further medals in the sport, with Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Kumar headlining the second day of wrestling on Day 9. Additionally, India women's cricket team will also take on England in the semi-final of the women's t20 event, while India men's hockey team takes on South Africa for a berth in the final.

Find full details on when and where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9 Live Streaming:

What time will India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 begin on Day 9?

India's campaign on Day 9 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will begin at 2pm IST with women's doubles round-of-16 in table tennis. PV Sindhu will be in action in her women's singles quarter-final at 4:30pm, while the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth (men's singles) and Jolly Treesa/Gayatri Gopichand (women's doubles) will also play in the quarter-finals. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Kumar will also be headlining the contingent's action.

Which TV channels will broadcast India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 9?

India's matches will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.

Where can I watch the live stream of India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 9?

The live streaming of India's matches will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website.

The live streaming of India's matches will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website. You can also follow the live updates here.

