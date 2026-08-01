Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: Ten Indian boxers spearhead India's record medal push in Glasgow
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India eye a major Commonwealth Games medal surge today, with 10 boxers fighting for gold and strong chances in athletics, para athletics, judo, lawn bowls, cycling and the mixed relay.
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India enter the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games with 23 medals and the promise of a major surge, led by 10 boxers who are all guaranteed at least silver and will fight for gold today. Beyond the ring, Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu headline the men's triple jump final, Priyanka Goswami returns in the 10,000m race walk, while Soman Rana and Shubham Juyal target medals in para shot put. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will also be in pole vault action, with Gulveer Singh chasing a second medal in 5000m. Judo, lawn bowls, cycling and the mixed 4*400m relay add further possibilities to a packed Indian programme.
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- 1 Aug 2026, 02:29:45 PM IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India's first medal event nears
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India's campaign begins shortly, with Soman Roana and Shubham Juyal contesting the men's F57 shot put final at 2:35 PM IST. Five minutes later, Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran take centre stage in the men's triple jump final.
- 1 Aug 2026, 01:57:38 PM IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: Jaismine Lamboria eyes gold after dominant semifinal
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: Jaismine Lamboria faces Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the Women's 57kg final at 3:45 PM IST. The Indian enters the contest in formidable form after securing semifinal victory through a referee-stopped contest, making her one of India's strongest boxing gold prospects today.
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- 1 Aug 2026, 01:49:59 PM IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: Preeti Pawar opens India's boxing gold hunt
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: Preety Pawar faces Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54 kg final at 3:30 PM IST, opening India's 10-bout gold charge. Pawar enters with momentum after a dominant 5-0 semifinal victory and has a strong chance of upgrading her guaranteed silver to gold.
- 1 Aug 2026, 01:36:49 PM IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India's biggest medal hopes take centre stage
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: Lovlina Borgohain leads India's boxing gold charge, while Praveen Chithravel enters the triple jump final as a leading podium contender. Priyanka Goswami carries proven Commonwealth pedigree in race walk, and para shot-putter Soman Rana begins the day among India's strongest medal favourites.
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- 1 Aug 2026, 01:33:04 PM IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India sit 10th with 23 medals
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India begin the day in 10th place on the Commonwealth Games medal table with five gold, 12 silver and six bronze medals. The contingent's overall tally stands at 23, with today's 10 boxing finals offering a major opportunity to climb the standing.
- 1 Aug 2026, 01:25:16 PM IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: Praveen, Selva target triple jump podium
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India's second event of the day is the men's triple jump final at 2:40 PM IST. Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran both enter as strong medal contenders after qualifying second and third respectively.
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- 1 Aug 2026, 01:18:33 PM IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: Soman Rana, Shubam Juyal begin India's campaign
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India's first action of the day comes in the men's F57 shot put final at 2:35 PM IST. Soman Rana and Shubham Juyal will both compete, giving the country an immediate opportunity to open its medal account for the day.
- 1 Aug 2026, 01:14:25 PM IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India eye a major medal surge today
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: Ten boxing finalists lead India's charge, while Praveel Chithravel, Priyanka Goswami, Soman Rana and Dev Kumar Meena strengthen the athletics hopes. Judo, lawn bowls and Gulveer Singh's 5000m final offer further opportunities as India look set for one of their biggest medal hauls of the Games.
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- 1 Aug 2026, 12:30:17 PM IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India's action begins with major field-event medal chances
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India's campaign gets underway at 2:35 PM IST with Soman Rana and Shubman Juyal in Men's F57 shot put final. Minutes later Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu will compete in the triple jump final, giving India two early opportunities to climb the medal table.