Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: Ten Indian boxers spearhead India's record medal push in Glasgow

CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India enter the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games with 23 medals and the promise of a major surge, led by 10 boxers who are all guaranteed at least silver and will fight for gold today. Beyond the ring, Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu headline the men's triple jump final, Priyanka Goswami returns in the 10,000m race walk, while Soman Rana and Shubham Juyal target medals in para shot put. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will also be in pole vault action, with Gulveer Singh chasing a second medal in 5000m. Judo, lawn bowls, cycling and the mixed 4*400m relay add further possibilities to a packed Indian programme.