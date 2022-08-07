CWG 2022: Annu Rani clinches bronze in women's javelin throw with best attempt of 60m

Annu Rani on Sunday added to India's medal-winning spree in athletics with a bronze medal in women's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Rani's fourth attempt throw of 60m was enough for the Indian to secure the third place in the final where Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber finished with the elusive gold while her compatriot Mackenzie Litte finished second. This was Rani's maiden CWG medal haul and India's fourth medal in athletics on Day 10 of CWG 2022.

Rani's first attempt throw went for 55.61m which placed her fifth in the list and consecutive foul attempts saw her drop to the fifth spot. But an incredible attempt of 60m on her fourth throw saw her rise to the third spot, going past Canada's Elizabteh Gleadle, Tori Peeters of New Zealand and South Africa's Jo-Ane van Dyk.

Rani failed to better her fourth-attempt throw as she managed a 58.15m throw on her fifth try and failed to record a legal throw on her final attempt.

This is Rani's first notable medal haul since clinching the bronze at the 2014 Asian Games with a throw of 59.53m.

Rani wasn't the sole Indian competitor in the women's javelin throw final. India was also represented by Shilpa Rani in the competition, but the 26-year-old's best attempt of 54.62 on her second try left her at the seventh place in the final.

This bronze was India's fourth medal in athletics on Day 10 of CWG 10 after Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker finished with gold and silver respectively in men's triple jump while Sandeep Kumar won bronze in men's 10,000m race walk. Overall, India have bagged eight medals in athletics. The other medal winners include - silver each for Murali Sreeshankar in men's long jump, Priyanka Goswami in women's 10000m race walk, and Avinash Sable in men's steeplechase while Tejaswin Shankar bagged bronze in men's high jump.

