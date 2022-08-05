Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CWG 2022: India wrestler Anshu Malik advances to women's 57kg freestyle final

Published on Aug 05, 2022 07:42 PM IST
On reaching the final, Anshu has assured India of at least a silver in wrestling. She beat her Sri Lankan opponent by technical superiority.
India wrestler Anshu Malik assured India of its first medal in wrestling as she beat Nethi Poruthotage of Sri Lanka in women's freestyle 57kg semi-final on Friday at the Commonwealth Games 2022. On reaching the final, Anshu has assured India of at least a silver in wrestling. Anshu only took 64 seconds to beat her Sri Lankan opponent, via technical superiority.

Anshu had begun her campaign on Friday against Australia's Irene Symeonidis and had scripted a similar result in an exact fashion - a win in 64 seconds via technical superiority.

Anshu has been suffering from a few niggles but her medal assurance for India in wrestling was never a surprise. Ever since Anshu made her debut in the senior circuit, her transition has been remarkable. Her technique, power and self belief has been the key reason behind her success. In 2020, she had bagged the bronze medal in 57 kg event at the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi before finishing as the silver medallist at the 2020 Individual Wrestling World Cup held in Belgrade. A year later, she finished top of the podium in Asian Wrestling Championships, but had finished third at the same tournament in 2022. Her biggest achievement however had come in 2021 in Oslo, when Anshu had become the first ever Indian women wrestler to win a silver medal at the World Championships.

