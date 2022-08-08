'Didn't get gold but is it okay to say I'm still proud with silver?': India batter's eye-opening tweet after CWG final

Jemimah Rodrigues put out an emotional social media post a day after the India women's cricket team narrowly missed out on a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Chasing 162 for victory in the final against Australia at Edgbaston on Sunday, the India women fell short by 9 runs despite being in control of the match for the better part of the chase to end up with the silver medal - India's first-ever medal in cricket in any multi-sport event. Jemimah hailed the 'grit, determination and character' shown by the girls throughout the tournament.

"This team is different. The grit, determination and character shown throughout this tournament was something else. There were many special moments, but I guess at the same time cricket never stops teaching us. I know we didn't get the gold, but is it okay to say that I'm still proud of this team? We won't stop until we turn this Silver into Gold! "Sath Mein Girenge Sath Mein Uthenge Hum Hai Team India Hum Sath Mein Chalenge!," Jemimah, who scored 33 in the final, wrote on Instagram and Twitter alongwith multiple photos.

Despite losing openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma early in the chase, India were right back in the contest and in fact had their noses in front through the wonderful 96-run partnership for the third wicket between Jemimah and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. But loose shot selection from both the senior cricketers brought Australia right back in the contest.

With 50 needed off the last six overs with eight wickets in hand, India seemed to be on course to title triumph but lost last five wickets for 13 runs.

"I am someone who is always looking for one more batter in the side. Unfortunately, we're working on that. Once we get that, this thing [collapsing] will go away.

"After losing two crucial wickets, the way Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues) and I batted was much needed at that time. You need to hold your nerves. We were nearly there. Maybe if Pooja (Vastrakar) or I were around, we could've won the game. But that is part of the game; sometimes some things you can't control. It is great learning for us," Harmanpreet said after the match.

