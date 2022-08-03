India vs Barbados Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs BAR W

In what will be a virtual knockout match, India face Barbados in their Women's Cricket fixture, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Wednesday. India suffered a defeat against Australia in their opener, losing by three wickets, but bounced back with a comfortable eight-wicket victory against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Barbados have also had a similar form and began with a win against Pakistan, clinching the match by 15 runs. But Barbados couldn't build on their opening win and fell to a nine-wicket defeat against Australia in their second fixture.

Australia are on top of Group A with four points (two wins from two games), and are followed by India in second position with two points (one win and one defeat). Barbados are third with two points (one win and a defeat), and with a lower net run rate of -1.794, compared to India's +1.165. Meanwhile, Pakistan are bottom, having lost both their games. The winner of the clash between India and Barbados will join Australia in the semi-finals.

When will India Women vs Barbados Women T20I at CWG 2022 take place?

The India Women vs Barbados Women T20I at CWG 2022 will take place on August 3.

What time will India Women vs Barbados Women T20I at CWG 2022 take place?

The India Women vs Barbados Women T20I at CWG 2022 will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will India Women vs Barbados Women T20I at CWG 2022 be played?

The India Women vs Barbados Women T20I at CWG 2022 will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Barbados Women T20I at CWG 2022?

The India Women vs Barbados Women T20I at CWG 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of India Women vs Barbados Women T20I at CWG 2022?

The live streaming of India Women vs Barbados Women T20I at CWG 2022 will be available on Sony Liv app. You can also catch the LIVE updates here at hindustantimes.com.

