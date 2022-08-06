India vs England Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG semi-final

As women's cricket made its debut in the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian women's cricket team carried a lot of expectations on their shoulders. The women in blue didn't disappoint and reached the semi-finals at the Games where they would face England on August 6, Saturday.

On their way to the semi-finals, the Indian women lost just one match, against Australia in the opening game. India then beat Pakistan by a massive eight wickets and followed it up with an enormous 100-run victory over Barbados.

The Indian women ticked all the right boxes in batting, bowling and fielding. The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues delivered with the bat against India's opponents. Bowlers Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana did the job by taking wickets at crucial junctures.

The semi-final match on Saturday is expected to be a nail-biting contest between India and England. Both are world-class teams with England ranked two and India ranked four in the ICC Women's T20I rankings. A win in the semi-final will take India one step closer to a historic first-ever gold.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs England women's cricket semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs England women's cricket semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 6, Saturday.

What time does India vs England women's cricket semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs England women's cricket semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 3.30 pm IST.

Where will India vs England women's cricket semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs England women's cricket semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs England women's cricket semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The India vs England women's cricket semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs England women's cricket semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of India vs England women's cricket semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

