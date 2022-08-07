India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Savita-led IND W face NZ W in CWG bronze match
India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Playoff Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India take on New Zealand in their women's hockey bronze medal match of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Sunday. The Savita Punia-led side crashed to a controversial penalty shootout defeat against Australia in the semi-final, after winning three out of their four matches in group stage. Against the Aussies, the Indians were trailing till Quarter 4, when Vandana Katariya scored with a late equaliser. With the score level at 1-1, the match went into a penalty shootout, where a controversial decision helped Australia retake their first attempt, after missing it initially. Meanwhile, New Zealand (CWG 2018 champions) lost to England in the semi-final after a shootout. With a podium finish at stake, both sides will be aiming for a win in Birmingham.
Sun, 07 Aug 2022 11:55 AM
India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 34 times with India winning 10 times, compared to New Zealand's 23. Only one match has ended in a draw.
-
Sun, 07 Aug 2022 11:44 AM
India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's CWG 2022 bronze medal playoff match between India vs New Zealand, straight from Birmingham. Stay tuned for some entertaining hockey today folks!