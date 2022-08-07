India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Savita-led IND W face NZ W in CWG bronze match

India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Playoff Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India take on New Zealand in their women's hockey bronze medal match of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Sunday. The Savita Punia-led side crashed to a controversial penalty shootout defeat against Australia in the semi-final, after winning three out of their four matches in group stage. Against the Aussies, the Indians were trailing till Quarter 4, when Vandana Katariya scored with a late equaliser. With the score level at 1-1, the match went into a penalty shootout, where a controversial decision helped Australia retake their first attempt, after missing it initially. Meanwhile, New Zealand (CWG 2018 champions) lost to England in the semi-final after a shootout. With a podium finish at stake, both sides will be aiming for a win in Birmingham.

Watch India vs New Zealand CWG 2022 Women's Hockey bronze medal match live