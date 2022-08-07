Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Savita-led IND W face NZ W in CWG bronze match
Live

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Savita-led IND W face NZ W in CWG bronze match

  • India vs New Zealand Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Hockey Live Score: Focus will be on Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur as India face New Zealand at CWG 2022, in Birmingham. Follow Live Women’s Hockey Score and Updates of IND W vs NZ W CWG bronze medal playoff match here.
IND W vs NZ W Live Score: India face New Zealand at Commonwealth Games 2022.
IND W vs NZ W Live Score: India face New Zealand at Commonwealth Games 2022.(AP)
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 11:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Playoff Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India take on New Zealand in their women's hockey bronze medal match of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Sunday. The Savita Punia-led side crashed to a controversial penalty shootout defeat against Australia in the semi-final, after winning three out of their four matches in group stage. Against the Aussies, the Indians were trailing till Quarter 4, when Vandana Katariya scored with a late equaliser. With the score level at 1-1, the match went into a penalty shootout, where a controversial decision helped Australia retake their first attempt, after missing it initially. Meanwhile, New Zealand (CWG 2018 champions) lost to England in the semi-final after a shootout. With a podium finish at stake, both sides will be aiming for a win in Birmingham.

Watch India vs New Zealand CWG 2022 Women's Hockey bronze medal match live

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 07, 2022 11:55 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other 34 times with India winning 10 times, compared to New Zealand's 23. Only one match has ended in a draw.

  • Aug 07, 2022 11:44 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's CWG 2022 bronze medal playoff match between India vs New Zealand, straight from Birmingham. Stay tuned for some entertaining hockey today folks!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
commonwealth games india women's hockey team

CWG 2022: At 72 , Scotland's para athlete wins gold in women's pairs lawn bowls

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 07, 2022 11:45 AM IST
Speaking to the media after her win, she said "Absolutely fantastic, I'm dreaming. I thought I would never get to a Commonwealth Games and, if I did it would be as a spectator. This is effectively our Olympics because we cannot get any higher."
Scotland's Pauline Wilson, centre right and Rosemary Lenton, centre left, celebrate winning gold in the Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 - Gold Medal Bowls Match, with second placed Australia's Cheryl Lindfield, left and Serena Bonnell with their silver medals and third placed South Africa's Victoria van der Merwe and Desiree Levin at Victoria Park on day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England,&nbsp;(AP)
Scotland's Pauline Wilson, centre right and Rosemary Lenton, centre left, celebrate winning gold in the Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 - Gold Medal Bowls Match, with second placed Australia's Cheryl Lindfield, left and Serena Bonnell with their silver medals and third placed South Africa's Victoria van der Merwe and Desiree Levin at Victoria Park on day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India vs New Zealand Live Score, CWG: Savita-led IND W face NZ W in bronze match

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 11:44 AM IST
  • India vs New Zealand Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Hockey Live Score: Focus will be on Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur as India face New Zealand at CWG 2022, in Birmingham. Follow Live Women’s Hockey Score and Updates of IND W vs NZ W CWG bronze medal playoff match here.
IND W vs NZ W Live Score: India face New Zealand at Commonwealth Games 2022.(AP)
IND W vs NZ W Live Score: India face New Zealand at Commonwealth Games 2022.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Australia CWG 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch final

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 07, 2022 08:57 AM IST
  • India Women vs Australia Women's Cricket Final Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022: Catch here live streaming and when and where to watch details of the CWG 2022 women's cricket final between India vs Australia.
IND vs AUS: India face Australia at CWG 2022.(AP)
IND vs AUS: India face Australia at CWG 2022.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and where to watch IND vs NZ

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 07, 2022 07:16 AM IST
  • India face New Zealand in the women's hockey bronze medal match of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Sunday.
IND vs NZ: India face New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games 2022.(AP)
IND vs NZ: India face New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games 2022.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 07, 2022 07:09 AM IST
  • Commonwealth Games 2022 India Full Schedule: Here is India's full schedule on Day 10 of the CWG in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 India Full Schedule: What's IND's schedule today?
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 India Full Schedule: What's IND's schedule today?
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India women find a new T20 level, enter CWG final

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 01:50 AM IST
  • Smriti Mandhana’s 61 set up a solid score and then Sneh Rana defended 14 runs bowling the final over to beat England by four runs. They face winners of the Australia v New Zealand second semi.
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, center, celebrates with teammates Radha Yadav, left, and Shafali Verma after their win in the women's cricket T20 semifinal match against England at Edgbaston at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham(AP)
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, center, celebrates with teammates Radha Yadav, left, and Shafali Verma after their win in the women's cricket T20 semifinal match against England at Edgbaston at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham(AP)
BySnehal Pradhan
Close Story

Avinash Sable storms a Kenyan bastion; Priyanka walks away with silver

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 07, 2022 01:11 AM IST
  • His 3000m steeplechase silver broke a Kenyan 1-2-3 routine going back to the 1998 Kuala Lumpur CWG; Priyanka Goswami broke the national mark to come second in 10km race walk.
Avinash Sable and Priyanka Goswami.&nbsp;(Getty)
Avinash Sable and Priyanka Goswami. (Getty)
ByRutvick Mehta, Avishek Roy, Birmingham/new Delhi
Close Story

Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya do the expected

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 07, 2022 01:11 AM IST
  • The duo were huge favourites coming into the event and they did not disappoint.
Commonwealth Games - Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic - Coventry Arena, Coventry, Britain - August 6, 2022 India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning against Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don(REUTERS)
Commonwealth Games - Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic - Coventry Arena, Coventry, Britain - August 6, 2022 India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning against Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don(REUTERS)
ByRutvick Mehta
Close Story

India beat SA to enter CWG men’s hockey final

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 07, 2022 01:04 AM IST
  • India beat a battling South Africa 3-2; Indian women will face New Zealand in the bronze playoff after heartbreak in the semi-final shootout loss against Australia.
Commonwealth Games - Hockey - India v South Africa - Men - Semi-Final - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre, Birmingham, Britain - August 6, 2022 India's Singh Jugraj celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Commonwealth Games - Hockey - India v South Africa - Men - Semi-Final - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre, Birmingham, Britain - August 6, 2022 India's Singh Jugraj celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates (REUTERS)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Pooja, Gehlot, Nehra win bronze as India sweep all wrestling events at CWG 2022

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 07, 2022 12:48 AM IST
  • On the second and final day of the wrestling, India six golds, 1 silver and five bronze medals, three of which were secured by Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot and Deepak Nehra.
From Left: Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag and Deepak Nehra&nbsp;(Getty)
From Left: Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag and Deepak Nehra (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Naveen wins gold in 74kg to extend India's medal streak in wrestling at CWG 2022

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 11:16 PM IST
  • Naveen increased India's medal count in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday when he won a gold in the men's 74kg freestyle final. Naveen defeated Muhammad Sharif Tahir of Pakistan to notch up his fourth win of the day and ensured his maiden CWG medal.
Wrestler Naveen added to India's medal tally at CWG 2022.&nbsp;(Getty)
Wrestler Naveen added to India's medal tally at CWG 2022. (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Sreeja nearly shocks world No.16; makes mixed final

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 11:15 PM IST
  • Loses 3-4 in singles semi-final then teams with Sharath Kamal to assure medal.
India's Sreeja Akula in action&nbsp;(AP)
India's Sreeja Akula in action (AP)
ByRutvick Mehta
Close Story

Ravi Dahiya wins gold in first CWG attempt, Indian wrestlers continue to rule

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 10:08 PM IST
  • The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist beat Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the final to finish on top of the podium. This was Dahiya's maiden CWG medal in first attempt after he had missed the Games in Gold Coast four years ago due to an injury.
India's Ravi Dahiya(Getty Images)
India's Ravi Dahiya(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India vs South Africa Highlights, CWG: IND beat SA 3-2 to reach final

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 12:10 AM IST
  • India vs South Africa Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: India defeated South Africa in their men’s hockey semi-final fixture at CWG 2022. Follow IND vs SA Men’s Hockey CWG Semifinal Highlights from Birmingham here.
IND vs SA Highlights: India defeated South Africa at the Commonwealth Games 2022.(REUTERS)
IND vs SA Highlights: India defeated South Africa at the Commonwealth Games 2022.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

National mark silver lining to Goswami’s medal

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 09:14 PM IST
  • Runner from Meerut erases 2017 record on way to second-place finish in the 10,000m race walk in 43:38.82
CWG 2022: Priyanka Goswami poses for a photo with her silver medal that she won in the women's 10,000m race walk event, at the Commonwealth Games.(ANI)
CWG 2022: Priyanka Goswami poses for a photo with her silver medal that she won in the women's 10,000m race walk event, at the Commonwealth Games.(ANI)
BySharad Deep
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out