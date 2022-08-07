Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / India vs New Zealand Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and where to watch IND vs NZ women's hockey bronze medal match

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and where to watch IND vs NZ women's hockey bronze medal match

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 07, 2022 07:16 AM IST
India face New Zealand in the women's hockey bronze medal match of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Sunday.
IND vs NZ: India face New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games 2022.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

India face New Zealand in the women's hockey bronze medal match of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Sunday. After winning three out of their four matches in the group stage, India crashed to a controversial penalty shootout defeat against Australia in the semi-final. Meanwhile, New Zealand, CWG 2018 champions, lost to England in the semi-final after a shootout.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 7, Sunday.

What time does India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

RELATED STORIES

The India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
commonwealth games india women's hockey team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP