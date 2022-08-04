India vs Wales Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and Where to watch IND vs WAL men's hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match

It was a hugely positive outing for the Indian men's hockey team on Wednesday as the side thrashed Canada 8-0 to go top in the Pool B in the Commonwealth Games 2022. There were six different scorers for India as the side improved on its goal difference, following a draw against England which left the players and fans disappointed. India had been leading 4-1 against the hosts before conceding three goals in the final quarter to share points against the English side.

India's victory in their last game against Wales would ensure qualification to the semi-final round of the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the Manpreet Singh-led side would be eyeing at overcoming the hurdle without much hassle. With 7 points in three matches, India's goal difference stands at 19 which is 11 higher over England. And so, even a draw would ensure qualification for India to the final four.

As India take on Wales in their final Pool B game, take a look at the live streaming detals for IND vs WAL Men's Hockey match

When will India vs Wales men's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Wales Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on August 4, Thursday.

What time does India vs Wales men's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The India vs Wales Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 06:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Wales men's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Wales Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Wales men's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The India vs Wales Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Wales men's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Wales Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

