India vs Wales Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and where to watch IND vs WAL at Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian women Hockey team will face Wales in their second match of Pool A on July 30,saturday in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022(CWG). Ranked 9th in the world, the Indian side led by captain Savita Punia will be up against a side much below them in the rankings. The last time when the two nations played each other in the Gold Coast CWG 2018, Wales had the upper hand with a 3-2 win over India. The Indian eves will look to keep up the momentum from their 5-0 win over Ghana and make it two in two.

The Janneke Schopman-coached Indian team is on a mission to end its 16-year-long medal drought in the Commonwealth Games. The Indian women hockey team last won a medal - silver - in the Melbourne CWG.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs Wales Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Wales Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on July 30, Saturday

What time does India vs Wales Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The India vs Wales Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Wales Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Wales Women's Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, Birmingham.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Wales Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The India vs Wales Women's Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Wales Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Wales Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

