India's Jadumani Singh outclasses Pakistan boxer 5-0 at CWG 2026, closes in on maiden Commonwealth Games medal

India boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam stormed into the men's 55kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after producing a commanding 5-0 victory over Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in Glasgow on Sunday.

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam after defeating Pakistan's Sumama Rehman. (PTI)

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The 22-year-old Indian was awarded the Round-of-16 contest by all five judges after controlling much of the three-round bout with his movement, combinations and counter-punching. Three judges scored the contest 30-27 in Jadumani's favour, while the other two returned 29-28 verdicts.

Rehman attempted to use his superior height and reach early in the contest, but Jadumani gradually found ways inside and began dictating the exchanges. The Indian increased the pressure as the fight progressed, with Rehman struggling to match his speed and movement.

The victory continued Jadumani's perfect start to his maiden Commonwealth Games campaign. He had also beaten Scotland's Aaron Cullen 5-0 by unanimous decision in the Round of 32, meaning all 10 judges across his first two bouts in Glasgow have ruled in his favour.

Jadumani now one win away from CWG medal

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{{^usCountry}} Jadumani's latest victory takes him into the quarterfinals of the men's 55kg event, leaving the Indian just one win away from securing a medal. A victory in the last eight would guarantee him at least a bronze, with both losing semifinalists receiving medals in boxing at the Commonwealth Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jadumani's latest victory takes him into the quarterfinals of the men's 55kg event, leaving the Indian just one win away from securing a medal. A victory in the last eight would guarantee him at least a bronze, with both losing semifinalists receiving medals in boxing at the Commonwealth Games. {{/usCountry}}

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The Manipur boxer has looked particularly comfortable since moving up from the 50kg category. Jadumani had previously spoken about the physical toll of cutting close to 10kg while competing at the lower weight, with the switch to 55kg allowing him to enter bouts without the same burden of a drastic weight cut. That difference has been visible in Glasgow. Against both Cullen and Rehman, Jadumani has been able to maintain his movement across three rounds while repeatedly closing the distance against taller opponents.

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His latest result also carried added significance as the victory over a Pakistani opponent came on July 26, observed in India as Kargil Vijay Diwas. Jadumani later dedicated the result to the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War. “I dedicate my win to the Kargil heroes,” Jadumani said after the bout, adding another emotional layer to an already high-profile India-Pakistan contest.

Jadumani entered the Commonwealth Games carrying strong international form, having won silver in the 50kg category at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Greater Noida last year. Two unanimous victories later, he is now firmly in contention for a podium finish in Glasgow. The next bout, however, represents the biggest test of his campaign so far - and the difference between leaving the quarterfinals empty-handed and securing India's latest boxing medal at the Games.

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