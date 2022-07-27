Lovlina Borgohain thanks authorities after her coach gets CWG accreditation

Olympics Bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain has thanked the concerned authorities after her coach Sandhya Gurung got accreditation for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Taking to Twitter, Lovlina wrote, "Truly thank @ianuragthakur sir and @IndiaSports, and @Media_SAI for the prompt and rapid action to Include my Coach Sandhya Gurung's name in CWG accreditation. Also grateful for SAl(Sports Authority of India) for constant support for my training since my youth. Thank you once again to all who have truly helped me."

Lovlina's coach Sandhya had confirmed to Hindustan Times that she had received the accreditation for Commonwealth Games 2022. Earlier, Lovlina had taken to Twitter to say that she was feeling mentally harassed due to the absence of her coaches including Sandhya at the Commonwealth village.

"Today with great sorrow I want to confess that I am facing a lot of harassment. The coaches who helped me secure a medal in the Olympics are being removed again and again, affecting my training and competition preparation. One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurung ji and she is a Dronacharya awardee. Both of my coaches have to plead to be included in the training camp and they are added quite late," Lovlina had tweeted.

Lovlina had complained about facing a lot of problems in her training as her coach Sandhya was denied entry into the village. Due to the issues, she allegedly couldn't train for eight days ahead of the competition. Her second coach had also been sent back to India which further aggrieved her.

Lovlina will be representing India in the 70kg category at the Brimingham Commonwealth Games 2022, which will be held from July 28 to August 8. Nitu (Women’s 48kg), Nikhat Zareen (Women’s 50kg) and Jasmine (Women’s 60kg) are the other women boxers who are representing India in the games.

Last year at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Lovlina had clinched a bronze medal for India in the women's welterweight category (64-69 kg) in Boxing.India will be cheering for her Gold medal finish on the podium this time.

(With ANI inputs)

