Priyanka Goswami wins silver in women’s 10000m race walk final, clinches India's third track and field medal at CWG 2022

Priyanka Goswami brought India its 27th medal of the Commonwealth Games 2022 when she won an elusive silver in the women's 1000m race walk on Saturday. Priyanka notched up her personal best, covering the marathon distance in 49 minutes and 38 seconds to join Murali Sreeshankar (silver in long jump) and Tejaswin Shankar (bronze in high jump) as India's third medallist in track and field at CWG 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka jumped into the lead pretty quickly at the first blow of the whistle and maintained it to come first after the 4000m (4km) mark. With six more to go, she fell behind Australia's Jemima Montag and Kenya's Emily Wamusyi Ngii. After the end of 8km, Priyanka had slipped to third, but a last minute dash with 2 km to go saw the 26-year-old wrest back the advantage. While Montag took gold clocking 42:38, Priyanka covered great ground to overtake Ngii and come second.

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON