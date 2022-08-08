Sourav Ganguly gives verdict on India women's cricket team's heartbreaking loss to Australia in CWG 2022 final

Indian women's cricket team suffered a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday at Edgbaston as they failed to hold their nerves in the final over of the 162-run chase, falling short by nine runs eventually. This is the third time Indian women's cricket team has succumbed to the pressure of playing on the big stage, losing once again to the mighty Aussies. And following their loss in the final, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly gave a huge verdict on the team. Watch: Through-the-legs run out and terrific diving catch - Radha Yadav puts on fielding masterclass in CWG 2022 final

After a 73-run stand between Beth Mooney and captain Meg Lanning helped Australia recover from the early blow of losing opener Alyssa Healy in the third over, India managed to fight back with some terrific bowling and fielding effort, restring the world T20 champions to 161 for eight.

In response, India failed to get off to a good start, losing both their openers - Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana - within the third over. But a valiant 96-run partnership between captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues helped India requiring 43 off the last 33 balls. With the skipper on a well-set 65 off 43, India were well on course for a historic win, but all changed in a matter of eight balls. Megan Shutt dismissed Rodrigues while Ashleigh Gardner got the crucial wicket of Harmanpreet as India lose both their last in-form batters.

The middle-order batters failed to make an impact thereafter as India lost their final five wickets for just 13 runs. Australia folded India for 152 runs in 19.3 overs.

While Ganguly congratulated the Indian team for their effort in the CWG competition and for clinching the silver medal, he admitted that the team will be disappointed with the result in the final.

"Congratulations to the Indian women's team for winning silver ..But they will go home disappointed as it was their game tonite ..@BCCIWomen," he tweeted.

The silver medal haul will nonetheless be a huge achievement for India who defeated the might England side in the semi-final on Saturday. It was also a success for the Indian side as they played in front of a packed Edgbaston stadium.

