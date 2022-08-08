'They informed us before toss. We didn't say no as...': Harmanpreet on Covid-positive Tahlia McGrath playing CWG final

India women's cricket team on Saturday suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the mighty Australia side at the Edgbaston cricket ground in the T20 cricket final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 and hence had to be content with the silver medal. India fell nine runs short in their chase to the 162 in the final despite a brilliant effort from captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who smashes a 43-ball 65. Following the defeat, the India skipper made a huge revelation on Australia's Tahlia McGrath, who played the final despite testing positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

Batting first, Australia finished with 161 for 8 in 20 overs with Beth Mooney scoring 61 off 41 balls while Renuka Singh picked 2 wickets for 25. In response, India lost both their openers within the first three overs before Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched a valiant 96-run stand to revive the side but the lower-order caved in meekly to get all out for 152 in 19.3 overs.

During Australia's innings, news emerged that Australia cricketer McGrath had tested positive for Covid-19 and was allowed to play despite it. However, Harmanpreet did not use the drama surrounding it as an excuse for India's heartbreaking loss.

"They informed us before the toss," Harmanpreet said.

"That was something not in our control because the Commonwealth has to take the decision.

"We were OK because she (Tahlia McGrath) wasn't very ill, so we just decided to play. We had to show the sportsman's spirit. We're happy that we didn't say no to Tahlia because that (missing the final) would have been very hard-hitting for her," she said.

McGrath had tested positive for coronavirus on the morning of the big final, but was allowed to take the field as she was only suffering from minor symptoms. In fact, it was the reason behind toss getting delayed by 10 minutes as the issue was discussed and later Commonwealth Games Australia team released a statement on the same.

"CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today's final," the statement from Commonwealth Games Australia read.

"In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, CGA and Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity, to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials."

