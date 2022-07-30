Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Check out how Sanket Sargar won India's first medal at CWG 2022

commonwealth games
Published on Jul 30, 2022 09:02 PM IST
Sanket Sargar won India's first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham. Watch video of how he secured his medal.
Commonwealth Games: Sanket Sargar won silver in his weightlifting event.(Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia)
ByHT Sports Desk

Sanket Sargar had a bittersweet outing as he secured India's first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Saturday. The weightlifter bagged a silver in the 55kg men's event with a total lift of 248kg (113+135). Despite the medal, everything wasn't hunky dory for Sargar as he sustained an injury in the second attempt, which pushed him to second place and he failed to claim top spot. Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq bin Kasden went past Sargar to win gol and lifted 142kg (a CWG record in clean and jerk) in his final attempt of the clean and jerk round. In total, Kasden lifted 249kg.

Here is the full video of Sanket Sargar winning gold for India:

This is the third big multi-discipline event medal for the weightlifter from Maharashtra, who is also son of a farmer. After his win, Sanket told broadcasters Sony Sports Network, "This medal is for Azaadi Amrit Mahotsav celebration (75th year of India's independence) and for the ones who protect our country by giving their sweat and blood without worrying about their gives".

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022: Injured Sanket Sargar gives 'sweat and blood' for gold, secures silver in men's weightlifting

Regarding his injury, he said, "I heard a snap-like sound during the second attempt in clean and jerk and dropped the weights. After that my coach had a look at my arm, there was a lot of pain but I had to make the third attempt. I tried to secure the gold, but I could not do it".

"I am very disappointed and angry as I lost the gold medal. I had prepared and worked so hard for the gold medal but unfortunately, this injury prevented me from claiming gold", he further added.

