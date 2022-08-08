Watch : Indian women hockey players celebrate their bronze medal win at CWG 2022

The Indian women's hockey team beat New Zealand in the penalty shootout 2-1 after scores were tied at 1-1 in the bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Sunday. With the win, Indian eves got India a medal in women's hockey after 16 years.

India were cruising to victory by 1-0 till the last minute but a penalty stroke goal by New Zealand's Olivia Merry made the scoreline 1-1. As the match went into a shootout, India's captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia saved two of the shots from New Zealand, to ensure India's win by 2-1 in the shootout. Sonika and Navneet Kaur were the goal scorers for India in the shootout. Megan Hull was the only player from New Zealand side who converted the shot shootout into a goal. Earlier in the match, Salima Tete's goal had provided India with a 1-0 lead in the second quarter.

As the Indian women hockey players celebrated their bronze medal finish, compatriots Indian men's hockey players welcomed them for their historic achievement. The Indian players exchanged high fives as the men stood on both sides of the pathway, clapping for the women players passing through. Hockey India tweeted a video of the same and wrote "There is joy and enjoyment in the air! "Our bronze medallists return to a well-deserved welcome from our Indian Men's team!"

In another video tweet from ANI, the Indian women players were seen dancing merrily after clinching the bronze. Sharing the video, ANI tweeted "#WATCH | Birmingham, UK: Indian Women's Hockey team celebrate after winning a bronze medal in #CommonwealthGames2022".

Meanwhile, the Indian men hockey team India prevailed over South Africa 3-2 in their semi final match and stormed into the finals. India will play against Australia in the gold medal match on Monday.

