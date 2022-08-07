Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Watch: Savita Punia’s heroic match-winning penalty shootout save for India in women’s hockey CWG 2022 bronze medal match

Watch: Savita Punia’s heroic match-winning penalty shootout save for India in women’s hockey CWG 2022 bronze medal match

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 06:48 PM IST
Savita Punia captained India to a bronze medal finish in the women's hockey event of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham.
India defeated New Zealand to win bronze at CWG 2022.
ByHT Sports Desk

Savita Punia was in top form as India clinched a bronze medal in the women's hockey event of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Sunday. The goalkeeper captain put in fantastic saves as India edged past New Zealand in a penalty shootout victory. India took a lead, courtesy of a goal from Salima Tete. But New Zealand grabbed an equaliser in the dying seconds of the final quarter, forcing the match into a penalty shootout. In the shootout, Savita was in excellent form and put in match-winning saves to help India seal a 2-1 win in the shootout. For her final save in the shootout, Savita saved an effort from Olivia Shannon, who tried to round her up at the bottom-right corner.

Here is the video of Savita's save:

After the match, Savita took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support. She wrote, "#WeAreTeamIndia & we have won Bronze in the #CommonwealthGames22 We're so grateful to all the support you've shown us. It's not just a medal for us. It's an inspiration to the future of India.We are honoured to be recognized for our performance & commitment."

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | ‘Thank you for your support, India!’: Neeraj Chopra celebrates 1-year anniversary of Tokyo Olympics javelin gold medal

The post was well-received by fans, with everyone hailing her. One user wrote, "Be the hallmark of a true player. We salute you Savita with the confidence and determination with which you have served as a goalkeeper for India. Coming generations will remember you, salute you!"

Meanwhile, another added, "The progress the womens team has made in world hockey is immense. You all should be proud of where you have reached in this 1 yr. Continue on this momentum and keep inspiring the future Indian hockey aspirants".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
commonwealth games india women's hockey team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP