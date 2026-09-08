Cowboys depth chart: What happened to Tyler Smith? Dallas guard suffers major injury blow

A worrying update emerged from the Dallas Cowboys camp on Monday, with All-Pro guard Tyler Smith expected to miss significant time due to a thumb injury.

What happened to Tyler Smith?

Tyler Smith expected to miss significant time due to a thumb injury. (Instagram @dallascowboys)

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ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the latest development on X, citing Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer for details on Smith's condition.

"Cowboys All-Pro LG Tyler Smith is scheduled to undergo thumb surgery Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks, per Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer," Schefter tweeted Monday afternoon.

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{{^usCountry}} The 25-year-old guard was also absent from Dallas' practice on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 25-year-old guard was also absent from Dallas' practice on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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Smith's absence could pose a major challenge for Dallas, particularly with the offensive line set to face the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans over the team's first four games.

Cowboys depth chart

Dallas had entered the season expecting Smith to serve primarily as its starting left guard.

However, head coach Brian Schottenheimer had also suggested that the All-Pro lineman could fill in at left tackle when required, making his versatility an important asset for the Cowboys.

His absence now leaves Dallas needing to rely on its offensive-line depth.

Coach Schottenheimer also outlined the Cowboys' backup plan for replacing Smith, pointing to T.J. Bass as the likely option.

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“It's unfortunate, but that's why we coveted TJ Bass, to have him back,” the Cowboys coach said.

T.J. Bass to replace Smith

With Smith sidelined, the team is expected to rely on T.J. Bass at left guard while he recovers from surgery.

Bass brings valuable experience as a backup, having made 10 career starts, including five during the previous season.

The Cowboys also showed their confidence in him this offseason by giving him a second-round restricted free-agent tender, keeping him on the roster as a key reserve for situations like Smith's absence.

Smith absence complicates Cowboys' early schedule

The injury comes at a difficult time for the Cowboys, who are preparing to open their season against the New York Giants in Week 1 on Sunday.

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With his recovery expected to take between four and six weeks, Smith could miss multiple games, placing additional pressure on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offensive line during the early part of the season.