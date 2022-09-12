Cristiano Ronaldo to receive bids from Saudi Arabia clubs after Manchester United star rejects sensational Al-Hilal deal

Cristiano Ronaldo could make a sensational move to Saudi Arabia, with many clubs from the Asian country expected to make a move for the wantaway Manchester United striker. The Portugal captain expressed his desire to leave after United failed to secure Champions League qualification for this season, but couldn't find a suitor. He also received a bid from Saudi club Al-Hilal, who reportedly offered him a two-year deal worth 211 million pounds, which amounts to 2 million pounds a week. But Ronaldo rejected the offer, and also another one from Al-Nassr. But Saudi Arabian Football Federation president Al-Misehal feels more Saudi clubs will bid for the 37-year-old next year.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said, "We would love to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Saudi league. It would bring a huge positive feedback and it would be big news for everyone. I’m sure everyone knows the achievements and records of Cristiano Ronaldo, but also as a player who is a great role model."

"I think, ‘Why not?’. I’m sure it would be a very expensive deal, of course, but we can see our clubs getting higher revenues in the past couple of years. We have already seen some big players who used to play in the Premier League come to the Saudi league. I like Cristiano Ronaldo as a player and I would like to see him play in Saudi Arabia."

Having barely started for United this season, he could once again push for a transfer in the winter transfer window, in January. When asked if Saudi clubs could swoop in for him then, Al-Misehal said, "To be honest, I don’t have the answer. If I was the president of a club, I could give you the answer. But my colleagues at the clubs don’t have to share their negotiations with me. It wouldn’t be an easy transaction for a Saudi club or even for him, but we would love to see him or even some other top players of the same level."

