EPL fixtures for 2023/24 season revealed: Man City to kickstart title defence vs Burnley; Chelsea to meet Liverpool
The Premier League will kick off with holders Man City facing newly-promoted Burnley on August 11.
The English Premier League (EPL) has officially released its fixture schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday. Champions Manchester City, fresh off completing the treble and becoming only the second British team to do so, enter the new season as favourites, and will look to set a record by becoming the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles.
Pep Guardiola's men will be challenged by runners-up Arsenal, as well as a Manchester United side which is on the rise along with Liverpool and Chelsea, who will hope to bounce back after a poor season last year. Newcastle United, empowered by their Saudi Arabian takeover and finishing fourth, will look to go even further with some big moves in the transfer market.
ALSO READ: Leicester City, a slump as sudden as the rise
The other end of the table will certainly be an interesting watch as well, as the quality of the lower-half clubs continues to improve, with exciting tactical styles present throughout the league.
The Premier League will kick off with holders City facing newly-promoted Burnley on August 11. Burnley are managed by legendary Man City defender Vincent Kompany. August 13 (Sunday) will see the first match between ‘big 6’ teams as Chelsea take on Liverpool. Meanwhile on August 12, the clash between Newcastle and Aston Villa, a contest between two teams participating in Europe next season, will also be one to keep an eye on.
Here are the opening weekend and final day fixtures for the Premier League season:
Opening weekend:
Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
20:00 Burnley v Manchester City
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023
15:00 AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United
12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town
15:00 Everton v Fulham
17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023
14:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool
Monday, Aug. 14, 2023
20:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Final day: Sunday, May 19, 2023
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Newcastle United
Brighton v Manchester United
Burnley v Nottingham Forest
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Wolverhampton
Luton Town v Fulham
Manchester City v West Ham United
Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
Here are some other important matches such as contests between the big 6 teams as well as derby days between rivals throughout the season to keep an eye on:
August
Sunday 13th – Chelsea v Liverpool
Saturday 19th – Manchester United v Chelsea
Saturday 19th – West Ham v Chelsea
September
Saturday 2nd – Arsenal v Manchester United
Saturday 23rd – Arsenal v Tottenham
Saturday 30th – Tottenham v Liverpool
October
Saturday 7th – Arsenal v Manchester City
Saturday 21st – Chelsea v Arsenal
Saturday 21st – Liverpool v Everton
Saturday 28th – Manchester United v Manchester City
November
Saturday 4th – Tottenham v Chelsea
Saturday 11th – Chelsea v Manchester City
Saturday 25th – Manchester City v Liverpool
December
Saturday 2nd – Manchester City v Tottenham
Tuesday 5th – Tottenham v West Ham
Wednesday 6th – Manchester United v Chelsea
Saturday 16th – Liverpool v Manchester United
Saturday 23rd – Liverpool v Arsenal
Saturday 23rd – Crystal Palace v Brighton
January
Saturday 13th or 20th – Chelsea v Fulham
Saturday 13th or 20th – Manchester United v Tottenham
Wednesday 31st – Liverpool v Chelsea
February
Saturday 3rd – Arsenal v Liverpool
Saturday 3rd – Brighton v Crystal Palace
Saturday 17th – Manchester City v Chelsea
Saturday 24th – Chelsea v Tottenham
March
Saturday 2nd – Manchester City v Manchester United
Saturday 9th – Liverpool v Manchester City
Saturday 16th – Arsenal v Chelsea
Saturday 16th – Everton v Liverpool
Saturday 30th – Manchester City v Arsenal
April
Tuesday 2nd – West Ham v Tottenham
Wednesday 3rd – Chelsea v Manchester United
Saturday 6th – Manchester United v Liverpool
Saturday 20th – Tottenham v Manchester City
Saturday 27th – Tottenham v Arsenal
May
Saturday 4th – Chelsea v West Ham
Saturday 4th – Liverpool v Tottenham
Saturday 11th – Manchester United v Arsenal