Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / European Shooting C'ship: Anjum Moudgil breaches final qualification mark in women's 3P
sports

European Shooting C'ship: Anjum Moudgil breaches final qualification mark in women's 3P

Anjum Moudgil shot a score of 1173, a huge improvement from 1162, she shot in New Delhi, earlier in March this year.
ANI | , Osijek
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Anjum Moudgil(NRAI / Twitter)

Anjum Moudgil put aside the disappointment of her home World Cup, to breach the final qualification mark in the Women's 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event in the ongoing European Shooting Championship in Osijek on Sunday.

The Chandigarh girl shot a score of 1173, a huge improvement from 1162, she shot in New Delhi, earlier in March this year.

The eighth and final qualification spot in the Regular event was grabbed by Switzerland's Franziska Stark, who shot the same score, but had one less inner-10 score than Anjum's.

Tejaswini Sawant, the second Indian in the fray, also had a decent outing, finishing with a score of 1172.

While Anjum finished third in the 16-strong MQS section, Tejaswini was a spot below at fourth. Ukraine's Lessia Leskiv topped the MQS section with a round of 1177, while Iran's Najmeh Khedmati was second with 1174.

Germany's Jolyn Beer topped the Regulars field with a European Championship record-equalling 1185. Like it was for the Men on Saturday, the Regulars shot in the morning while the MQS field shot in the second half of the day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anjum moudgil
TRENDING NEWS

Son gifts car to mom, her excited reaction will make you smile. Watch

World Bicycle Day: Artist uses 3,653 matchsticks to make penny farthing model

‘It is Indian kurta’: Gucci’s Kaftan worth 2.5 lakh sparks Twitter chatter

Viral video of scorpion under black light leaves people with thoughts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP