3 goals in 13 minutes: How Argentina kept Cup dreams alive

Mumbai: A long, hopeful cross was floated in from the right flank by Lautaro Martinez. There was only one Argentina player available in the box. The delivery was perfect, Enzo Fernandez’s jump was perfect. The header even better. Lionel Messi celebrates the team's third goal scored by Enzo Fernandez. (Getty Images via AFP)

Argentina, for the second time in as many matches were stretched, but earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over Egypt. It was breathless stuff, especially in the second half, and for the second game Messi’s side came through.

This however, at the Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday night, was a match that had seemingly slipped away from their grasp.

Deep into the end of the second half, Argentina needed a miracle. It is in these moments that they turn to their man. And Lionel Messi delivered once again. But it was the entire team, each player showing the qualities of a champion team.

For the 11th time in their World Cup history, Argentina were trailing at half-time. This was the first time they went on to win, as they moved into the quarter-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For the first 79 minutes of the match though, it looked like the challenge of the defending champions was going to end in what would have been a result that went against every prediction.

It all started when Yasser Ibrahim rose highest to head Marawan Attia’s cross into the Argentina net in the 15th minute.

And then at the end of a brilliant counter-attacking move, Mohamed Salah passed the ball as Haissem Hassan made a lung-busting run. Hassan threw in a step over to make some space and delivered the ball into the path of Mostafa Zico. The favourites were down 2-0.

For most of the match, Argentina dominated possession, but somehow could not break past the pyramid Egypt had parked in front of their goal.

There were the impressive saves from goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, the biggest being the dive to his left to block a Messi penalty.

But the Argentina No.10 never goes away. He delivered a perfect lob onto the head of Cristian Romero in the 79th minute, and the headed goal gave Argentina hope.

Five minutes later, from just outside the six-yard box, Messi placed a half-volley that put his team level.

This was Messi’s eight goal at this World Cup, extending his record of scoring in nine consecutive World Cup games.

But as Argentina look to become only the third country, after Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962), to defend their World Cup crown, this was a goal that perhaps mattered most.

Messi ran to the corner flag, arms outstretched and delirious in celebration, much like he has done throughout his career.

But the game was still not done.

Egypt played with their backs to the wall for most of the match. But they still tried what they could to get back the lead. The relied on counter-attacks. They pushed Zico, Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush forward to find that one ray of hope of extending their best-ever run at a World Cup – before this tournament, they had never won a World Cup match. Now they were hoping to pick up the biggest win in their country’s history.

But Argentina had found second wind. The defence stayed firm.

And at the end of a counter-attack of their own, three minutes into second-half stoppage time, Martinez’s cross found Fernandez, who came up with the most important goal of his career.

Barely a week ago, Argentina had to fend off the surprising fight from the west African island of Cape Verde, coming through in the Round of 32 with a 3-2 win in extra time. On Tuesday against the team from north Africa, they managed to do it in 90 minutes and stoppage time.

But this win took a lot out of them.

On the touchline, the usually stoic Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni covered his face in disbelief at the sight of the winning goal.

“I can’t look up, I’m sorry. I’m really emotional right now,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni. “What a group of players, man. That’s it, I’ve got to go.”

At full-time, Messi could celebrate having dug deep to rescue his team again. The last time he cried at the end of a World Cup match was when Argentina won its third title in Qatar 2022. He was emotional again on Tuesday.

His teammates tossed him in the air in celebration after the match. Just as he did against Egypt, they will hope he can keep delivering.

The Egypt camp was left furious and dismayed, certain that they should have been awarded a foul inside the Argentina penalty box before the counter for the final goal began.

Enzo Fernandez said: “I’d been longing for that goal for about three years, since the Qatar World Cup. Being able to experience moments like this, honestly, I thank God, I’m privileged. And I want to highlight my team-mates, we have a phenomenal group, a group that never gives up no matter the difficulties and adversity.

“We’re always together. Thanks to my team-mates, to the coaching staff, and to everyone cheering us on here and all the Argentines back home in Argentina. Well, one more step forward.”