Adrien Rabiot breaks silence on his old Lamine Yamal comments before blockbuster World Cup semi-final

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has avoided repeating the mistake he made before the 2024 Euros as France prepare to face Spain in the FIFA World Cup semi-final. The clash is a rematch of the Euro 2024 semi-final, where Spain knocked France out on their way to lifting the trophy. Ahead of that game, Rabiot had questioned Lamine Yamal, saying the Spanish wonderkid "had to do much more" if he wanted to play in a final.

Lamine Yamal will be key for Spain vs France. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The comment backfired spectacularly. Yamal responded in the best possible way, scoring a stunning goal to inspire Spain's comeback win. Before the match, the teenager had posted on social media: "Move in silence, speak only when it's time to say checkmate." His brilliant strike and composed display sent France crashing out and turned his pre-match message into one of the defining moments of the tournament.

However, Rabiot has taken a very different approach this time. Rather than singling out Yamal, the France midfielder insisted his side is preparing for Spain as a collective unit, stressing that focusing only on the teenage sensation would be a mistake.

"There is no anti-Lamine Yamal plan. We are focusing on the Spanish national team, not just one player. We know they are dangerous across the board: him, the attacking players, their possession, their ability to find spaces near the box, and their combination play. We have to be alert to all of that. I don't think we should focus solely on one individual," the Frenchman told reporters.

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Rabiot also stressed the importance of staying grounded despite France's confidence heading into the semi-final. The midfielder said the team believes in its ability to reach the World Cup final but insisted nothing can be taken for granted against a side as strong as Spain.

"Nothing guarantees that we are going to win. That will be decided out on the pitch. We are focused, we're going to prepare for this match very well, and we trust the journey we've had so far. We have to believe in ourselves, but always with the humility that has defined us since the start of the tournament. I hope we reach the final, because that is our goal," he added.

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When asked about his remarks before the Euro 2024 semi-final, Rabiot played down the episode and insisted he had no strong recollection of what he had said about Yamal, offering a measured response ahead of their latest meeting.

"I don't exactly remember those comments. But if I said them, it would be because that's what I thought at the time," he concluded.