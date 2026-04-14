New Delhi, The All India Football Federation has referred the complaints of alleged racial abuse during the ongoing Indian Super League to its Disciplinary Committee after Kerala Blasters demanded action over an incident involving one of their players. AIFF refers complaints of alleged racial abuse against players in ISL to Disciplinary Committee

Kerala Blasters had complained to the AIFF after one of their players was "subjected to blatant racist chants" during their away ISL match against Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on April 11.

Kerala Blasters defender Fallou Ndiaye, who hails from Senegal, was subjected to racial slurs allegedly by Bengaluru FC supporters, videos of which have been widely circulated on social media. Kerala won that match 2-1.

"The AIFF has received certain complaints regarding alleged racist conduct against players during the ongoing Indian Super League 2025-26. We stand firmly with the players, and every individual who has the right to participate in and enjoy this beautiful game free from discrimination of any kind," the AIFF said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The AIFF maintains a zero tolerance policy towards racism. The complaints have been referred to the Disciplinary Committee, an independent judicial body, for examination as per the AIFF Disciplinary Code. The AIFF will refrain from any further comments while the proceedings are ongoing.

"The Indian football family stands resolutely against racism. Those who bring hatred into our stadiums have no place in our game."

Earlier, Kerala Blasters condemned the alleged racial abuse directed at one of their players.

"The Club has taken note of an appalling incident which has occurred during our last game, where one of our players was subjected to blatant racist chants," it said.

"The Club strongly condemns this act and has formally raised this matter with the relevant ISL and AIFF authorities. We will also pursue appropriate action to protect the integrity of our player.

"There is no place for racism in our game."

Bengaluru FC also criticised the racist behaviour from their home crowd and said that they are working with relevant authorities to identify the people involved.

"We condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms. Racism is unacceptable, has no place in our sport, and runs completely counter to the values that this club stands for," BFC said in a statement.

"We are working with the relevant authorities to identify the individual involved and will take appropriate action.

"We urge and expect every supporter representing this Club to uphold the highest standards of respect and sportsmanship at all times. Bengaluru FC will continue to stand firmly against racism and discrimination in all its forms."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.