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AIFF sets June 15 deadline for ISL clubs

AIFF has asked ISL clubs to confirm participation for the 2026-27 season by June 15, with a ₹1 crore fee, amid uncertainty in Indian football.

Published on: May 23, 2026 03:06 am IST
By Dhiman Sarkar
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Kolkata: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has asked clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) to confirm their participation for the 2026-27 season by June 15. Clubs were also told they will have to pay a participation fee of 1 crore for ISL.

East Bengal players celebrate with the ISL trophy in Kolkata on Friday. (PTI)

A meeting of the ISL governing council comprising club owners and AIFF representatives is likely to be called before June 15.

Late on Friday evening, a joint statement from ISL clubs on the X handle of Kerala Blasters said they will have to review participation in ISL next term “because of the continued uncertainty surrounding professional football in India.”

This followed the AIFF telling clubs it plans to start the season with the Durand Cup in July and a 14-team home-and-away ISL by early September. Speaking independently, an AIFF official and a club CEO confirmed this to HT on Friday after meetings with ISL team owners, officials, and the AIFF. Both requested anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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