Al Nassr vs Al Feiha, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer match live online and on TV

Just over halfway into the Saudi Pro League season, and Al Nassr have fallen well behind the pace in terms of the title race. They find themselves in fourth place, 11 points off current league leaders Al Ittihad. It's been an inconsistent season for Cristiano Ronaldo's team, as regular dropping of points has kept them off the top as the Portuguese superstar looks for his first league title in Saudi Arabia. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal from the penalty spot vs Al Wasl in the Asian Champions League.(REUTERS)

The next fixture for Al Nassr sees them host Al Feiha at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh, where Ronaldo and company will be looking to rack up a fifth consecutive win in what has been a strong run of form after a choppy start to the season.

Al Feiha, meanwhile, sit in a lowly 13th place in the table, just two points ahead of the relegation zone and in danger of falling into trouble if they don't string together points. Former Manchester United and England defender Chris Smalling is on the books at Al Feiha, but the centreback knows he faces a tough task against an attack boasting of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and new star striker signing Jhon Duran.

Ronaldo has risen to the top of the goalscoring charts in the division, having struck 15 goals in Al Nassr’s 18 games so far, sitting ahead of players such as Karim Benzema and Aleksandr Mitrovic in the golden boot standings. All eyes will be on him in this contest, as always.

Streaming details for Al Nassr vs Al Feiha match in the Saudi Pro League.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League football match take place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League football match will take place on Friday, February 7, at 8:50 PM IST.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League football match take place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League football match will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League football match be broadcast in India?

The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League football match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League football match be streamed in India?

The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League football match will be streamed on the SonyLiv website and mobile app.