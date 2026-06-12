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Alisson backs Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil’s World Cup charge ahead of opener vs Morocco: 'He's a true winner'

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson will also feature in his third World Cup, having played in the 2018 and 2022 editions.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 05:09 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Having last won the FIFA World Cup in 2002, five-time champions Brazil will be hoping to end years of underachievement and disappointment. Since their win against Germany in the 2002 final, Brazil have failed to reach the final in any edition. But since Carlo Ancelotti's arrival, there has been a glimmer of hope, and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson also praised the Italian manager, calling him a 'true winner'.

Alisson backed Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti.(AFP)

Speaking to reporters ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Morocco, Alisson said, “Since [Carlo] Ancelotti's arrival, the atmosphere has been transformed. He has a commanding presence and fosters a sense of calm, an environment focused on the work at hand, free from controversy or other distractions.”

Also Read: Will Neymar play in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener? Latest injury update ahead of Morocco clash

"He's a true winner; it really shows. I think you can see it in his expression and players notice it too. The guy has won everything in football, yet here he is with the Brazilian national team, full of joy and enthusiasm," he added.

During a recent interview with Reuters, Ancelotti said, "What I’ve noticed this year, to be honest, is that there’s a lot of pressure; there’s a lot of pressure on the players."

"What I think is that the players also put a lot of pressure on themselves, sometimes too much. So, the pressure and worry outweigh the joy, the energy that the Brazilians have, the creativity that the Brazilians have.

"I’ve seen it in some friendlies... a mistake by a teammate in a friendly match seems like a tragedy.

"We need to establish a routine to avoid all this, because pressure is obviously a very important factor. Managing pressure well means having more motivation and more camaraderie, because you can share the pressure. Then it weighs less heavily on you."

 
fifa world cup carlo ancelotti alisson becker brazil
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Alisson backs Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil’s World Cup charge ahead of opener vs Morocco: 'He's a true winner'
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