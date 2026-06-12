Will Neymar play in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener? Latest injury update ahead of Morocco clash

Brazil opens its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on Sunday against Group C opponents Morocco, and all eyes will be on the South American team's playing XI for Neymar's name. The Santos striker made the cut for Carlo Ancelotti's squad after the Italian received backlash from fans and former players. But in the end, nobody really expected Ancelotti to pick Neymar. The Brazilian has been plagued by a string of injuries in recent years. Brazil attacker Neymar has been dealing with a calf injury. (AFP)

But after his inclusion, it was revealed that he had a calf injury, and he missed the friendlies against Panama and Egypt. He is also a serious doubt for the opener against Morocco.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Jimenez and Quinones score as co-hosts Mexico ease past South Africa 2-0 in opener

Despite his injury and fitness concerns, Ancelotti has decided to keep him in the squad. He has also maintained that Neymar would get his chance if he proved his fitness.

Doubtful for Brazil's World Cup 2026 opener Meanwhile, Santos have also been criticised for a lack of transparency from their medical staff regarding Neymar's fitness. He is doubtful for the opener and was injured during Santos' defeat to Coritiba on May 17, one day before the Brazil squad was announced.

In a statement, the Brazilian club said, "The two-week period began on the 17th and ends this Sunday (31st), by which time the player should be fit to return to training."

"It should always be borne in mind that these estimates vary from person to person and depend on the team's needs and the importance of the matches. The Brazilian national team's physiotherapy team also includes professionals from Santos FC who have been working with Neymar Jr. for over 10 years and throughout this entire recovery process.

"The club's medical department is aligned with and in agreement with the treatment schedule set by the CBF's medical team. The professionals at Santos FC are familiar with the player's recovery capacity and are confident that Neymar will be ready to play in the World Cup," the club added.

Neymar is also Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals and hasn't featured in international football since suffering an ACL tear in October 2023.