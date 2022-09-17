'Am I the only one wanting Vinicius Jr to score?': Neymar's tweet goes viral after 'racist' remark on Real Madrid star

A series of football stars including Brazil's Neymar and other leading Brazilian players leapt to the defence of their compatriot Vinicius Jr. on Friday after the Real Madrid forward was advised to tone down his goal celebrations. Vinicius has made a fast start to the season with five goals and three assists in all competitions but has infuriated opponents in LaLiga with his celebrations, which include dancing near the corner flag.

In fact, a panellist on a Spanish football show said Vinicius was not respecting his opponents with his celebrations, comparing his behaviour to that of a monkey -- which immediately sparked backlash on social media as it was construed as racist.

The 22-year-old has been widely criticised in Spain but his international team mate Neymar, who plays for Paris St Germain, has encouraged him to express himself. "Dribble, dance and be you! Happy just the way you are. Go for it my boy, next goal we dance," Neymar wrote on Instagram.

He also posted a tweet for Vinicius writing, “Am I the only one who woke up wanting @vinijr to score a goal tomorrow? #BailaViniJr (Dance, Vini Jr)”

In fact, Real Madrid also posted a statement condemning “racist and xenophobic language” against Vincius Jr, adding that legal action will be taken against those making racist remarks.

“Real Madrid C. F. condemns all types of racist and xenophobic language and behaviour in football, sport and life in general, such as the regrettable and unfortunate comments made against our player Vinicius Junior in the last few hours,” Real Madrid's statement read.

"Real Madrid would like to express its affection and support for Vinicius Junior, a player who regards football as an attitude towards life through joy, respect and sportsmanship. Football is the most global sport there is and should be a model of values and coexistence.

"The club has directed its legal services to take legal action against anyone who makes racist remarks towards our players.

