Amid Manchester City’s off-field crisis, a showdown with Liverpool at Anfield

The international break only retained focus on the chaos in the Manchester City camp. The Citizens were found guilty by the Premier League after an independent commission determined they arranged sham deals to inflate revenues and reduce costs by more than £900 million ($1.2 billion) between 2009 and 2018. The Sheikh Mansour-owned club denied any wrongdoing and has appealed the judgement. Despite that, the league's sentiment is against them. Several clubs have openly criticised Manchester City, while former players have demanded they be stripped of the titles won during that period. Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand want their former team's runners-up medals replaced with that of the winners. Manchester City’s off-field crisis follows them to Anfield as Liverpool showdown next. (AP)

The pressure on the club is relentless. The Athletic reported that City were found guilty on 114 of 115 charges. However, in a statement released by the Premier League, there was no mention of the sanctions they are going to impose on them. City lodging the appeal has delayed that, but another report on The Athletic has said that many Premier League teams have instructed their lawyers to assess whether they might be entitled to compensation based on City’s success costing them trophies, Champions League qualification and so on.

But for Manchester City, the test lies on the pitch too, where the pressure will be even more intense.

Their immediate challenge is a difficult away match at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday (9pm IST). Anfield has long been a stronghold, and the current controversy is likely to create an even more hostile environment for City’s players.

The rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool has defined the Premier League over the past decade, driven by the tactical excellence of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. Whenever these two sides meet, the stakes are high and the margins razor-thin. Liverpool have finished runners-up to City three times in the last 12 years, though only the 2013/14 season in that falls within the period presently under scrutiny.

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Manchester City and Liverpool in contrasting form Before the international break, City's morale was high after a five-match winning streak under Enzo Maresca put them atop the table. However, Anfield remains a significant challenge. Last season’s 2-1 victory was their first at Anfield in front of fans since 2003, with their only other win in recent seasons coming at an empty stadium in 2021.

Manchester City have performed well this season. The transition following Guardiola’s departure, under Maresca's leadership, has been smooth. Striker Erling Haaland leads the goalscorers' list with five goals, while Rayan Cherki is finding form and has scored three goals.

Liverpool are struggling to find consistency under new manager Andoni Iraola and currently sit sixth in the table. Alexander Isak has been a standout, already surpassing last season’s total with four goals, compared to three in 14 appearances when he was scrutinised after finding life tough in Liverpool colours.