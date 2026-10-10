Cristiano Ronaldo provisionally suspended after Portugal disciplinary probe

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese football federation after a disciplinary probe was opened because he had left the national team’s camp before the match against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had left following disagreements with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. Cristiano Ronaldo hit with provisional suspension after Portugal camp exit (REUTERS)

“The initiation of disciplinary proceedings against Cristiano Ronaldo, by deliberation of the Non-Professional Section, of October 9, 2026, with the purpose of the investigation of any disciplinary relevance of the facts participated on October 7,” the federation has said in a statement.

“Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which he was subject until the date of establishment, the non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined and the urgent nature was attributed to the process.”

This was after Ronaldo issued a public statement about his tussle with Portugal's head coach and apologised for leaving the camp.

Ronaldo also released a lengthy statement on social media revealing his side of the story and saying he felt betrayed by coach Jesus.

It happened when Portugal faced Norway in a UEFA Nations League match and Ronaldo was benched. According to him, the plan was for him to play 30 minutes in that match.

Ronaldo’s side of the story Ronaldo said Jesus planned for him to play the first match against Wales on September 24, miss the next two against Norway (September 27) and Denmark (October 1), then play the rematch against Norway on October 5. The coach suggested he skip the middle matches, but Ronaldo wanted to set an example as captain and stay with the team even if he did not play.

Ronaldo contends that Jesus told him at lunchtime on September 27 match against Norway that the coach had changed his mind and would play him for 30 minutes. The player agreed, even though it was “outside my physical recovery and training plan.” But Ronaldo didn't play even after warming up.

The Al-Nassr star said his national team coach didn't keep his word. Jesus had promised to have a press conference and "close the matter by telling the truth."

That version included that Ronaldo never asked to play any minutes, that Jesus proposed a new playing schedule, and that he had made a mistake by having him warm-up but not play him.

A short document was drafted and approved by Ronaldo before being sent to the coach. However, Jesus' press conference included none of that.

The 41-year-old, who has scored a record 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal, has made it clear in his statement that he has no intentions of retiring from international football and will be available for selection after serving the suspension.