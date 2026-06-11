Ancelotti: A calm Italian chosen to deliver a mighty Brazilian job

New Delhi: In the last two decades Brazilian football has seen less effervescence and more tumult, the spotlight invariably shone on their players. However, as the Selecao renew their quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup win, that focus must now be shared with their first permanent foreign coach — arguably the highest-profile manager in the tournament — tasked with ending the pain of a 24-year wait.

Brazil's head coach Carlo Ancelotti speaks to his players during a training session ahead of their match against Morocco. (AFP)

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Carlo Ancelotti, 67, was once a tough-as-nails defender for club and country. “Even I have made some rough touches,” was how he described tackling Diego Maradona, in his tribute after the Argentine legend died. A tough interior and a calm exterior exemplify the Italian’s stellar managerial career.

When the Brazilian federation (CBF) appointed Ancelotti in May 2025, they picked the one man who could quickly convince pundits and fans in the soccer nation that the obsession with a domestic coach must be shed if Brazil is to take flight again.

Brazilian football is too precious a commodity, and it needed the man renowned for his ability to manage dressing room egos while letting players express themselves on the pitch. That trust has been visible over the decades in the man in a black blazer with hands tucked in his pocket, appearing as a keen observer rather than an anxious coach, who has dominated coaching discussions.

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{{^usCountry}} That calmness has often allowed players to find their own way out of tight situations in big matches. The only manager to win titles in all five major European leagues – with Real Madrid, AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich—built on his reputation as a key player in Arrigo Sacchi’s great AC Milan side that won two Serie A titles and European Cups each, in addition to his Roma career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That calmness has often allowed players to find their own way out of tight situations in big matches. The only manager to win titles in all five major European leagues – with Real Madrid, AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich—built on his reputation as a key player in Arrigo Sacchi’s great AC Milan side that won two Serie A titles and European Cups each, in addition to his Roma career. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The tactically astute coach won over Brazilian fans by choosing to announce the squad at the Museum of Tomorrow, a popular tourist attraction in Rio de Janeiro. Equally popular was his selection of Neymar. The 34-year-old has been out of the national squad since 2023 and struggled with injuries and poor form, yet he is desperate to play in a fourth World Cup. His gesture has helped Ancelotti win over the fans as well as the players who look up to Neymar, earning the gratitude of the most influential Brazilian player of the last decade who on his day can still win crunch games with his touch and vision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tactically astute coach won over Brazilian fans by choosing to announce the squad at the Museum of Tomorrow, a popular tourist attraction in Rio de Janeiro. Equally popular was his selection of Neymar. The 34-year-old has been out of the national squad since 2023 and struggled with injuries and poor form, yet he is desperate to play in a fourth World Cup. His gesture has helped Ancelotti win over the fans as well as the players who look up to Neymar, earning the gratitude of the most influential Brazilian player of the last decade who on his day can still win crunch games with his touch and vision. {{/usCountry}}

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The highest paid manager at the World Cup ($11.3mn, as per World Soccer Talk) also has a close bond with two key men – Casemiro and Vinicius Jr – since his Real Madrid days. His giving freedom to players while ensuring discipline could take this side a long way. The CBF extending Ancelotti’s contract until the 2030 World Cup is a sign of that confidence. Morocco will test that resolve in Group C first up, in New Jersey on Sunday morning.

Ancelotti was far from an abrupt choice. After Brazil lost to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, none other than Zico gave his vote of confidence to the Italian being ideal to turn things around. “In fact, if I had to choose someone to replace Tite (he left in 2022), a foreign coach, he would be the first name on my list. Ancelotti likes Brazilian football and knows it well.”

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Zico pointed to how Ancelotti guided a young and temperamental Vinicius Jr to become a global star. Kaka’s great moments for his club also came under Ancelotti.

Credit must go to the most successful manager in Champions League history for taking achievements in his stride. “He is a role model for me in the way he deals with his success,” said Jurgen Klopp, whose regret was that as managers of Liverpool and Everton they could not afford to meet despite being in the same city.

In the heat of competition, Ancelotti will be called upon to cool tempers. He is not one for the dramatic putdown of players. A great example was Real Madrid’s 2022 Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Chelsea. Real were losing 0-2 and in danger of elimination when he took out midfield stalwart Toni Kroos and sent in the tough Camavinga. An angry Kroos had harsh words to say as he stormed off. “His gesture didn’t bother me,” was Ancelotti’s response. “He was angry with the coach but not with the person.” It calmed things down. The outcome? Real beat Manchester City in the semis and Liverpool in the final to lift the Champions League.

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He has also been a master at toning down expectations publicly while building inner steel. Naming the squad, Ancelotti said, “We’ll have a list from which we can develop quality football, with a collective spirit. The perfect list isn’t there, I’m sure. I have to say that the perfect team won’t win the World Cup, a perfect team doesn’t exist.

“I think a more resilient team can win. We want to be the most resilient team in the world.”

No wonder Brazil sees so much in his appointment. “Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move,” said then CBF president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, last year. “It’s a statement to the world that we are determined to regain the top spot on the podium. He i

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR N Ananthanarayanan ...Read More N Ananthanarayanan has spent almost three decades with news agencies and newspapers, reporting domestic and international sport. He has a passion for writing on cricket and athletics. Read Less

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