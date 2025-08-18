Angel Di Maria drops Lionel Messi-2026 World Cup update in staggering claim: ‘I never watched MLS, and…’

Lionel Messi will turn 39 by the time the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, and there have been question marks over his availability for the tournament. The Argentina skipper has missed several recent national team matches due to injury. With less than a year to go before the World Cup, there are doubts over whether Lionel Scaloni will pick him for the showpiece event, where Argentina are also the defending champions. Lionel Messi reacts during a match.(AFP)

Messi was key for Argentina in Qatar, as they defeated France in penalties to clinch the title.

Also Read: Controversial penalty call leaves Manchester United shellshocked as referee ignores apparent foul on Matheus Cunha

Recently, in an interview with La Nacional, Angel Di Maria was asked about Messi's availability for the World Cup. The former Real Madrid winger had a straightforward reply.

He said, “Yes, yes. No matter what shape he’s in, no matter what happens, Leo has to play in the World Cup, no matter what. That's him, and he also keeps the national team growing and keeps people excited. That's him. It's like when Diego (Maradona) was there.”

“It's them, and there's no one else. They're from another planet; they're not from here. We have to keep enjoying it, and hopefully it'll be in the best shape possible. Leo is an alien. He’s a phenomenon—let’s not waste the chance to keep watching him. I watch Inter Miami games because I want to keep watching. I never watched MLS, and now I have a season ticket just to watch it,” he added.

Messi recently returned from injury on Sunday, as he came off the bench and scored in Inter Miami's 3-1 win vs LA Galaxy. He also set up Luis Suarez for his team's third goal.

After the match, head coach Javier Mascherano stated that sometimes Messi needs to slow down, so that he can be injury-free and also due to his age. “Leo always wants to play. He even wanted minutes against Orlando. He is happiest when he’s on the field, but sometimes we have to slow him down. He knows his body better than anyone, and it’s about regaining the right sensations for what’s ahead,” he said.