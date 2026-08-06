Argentina immortalise 2026 World Cup comeback win vs England by declaring July 15 as 'National Football Teams Day'

The Argentine Football Association has declared July 15 as 'National Football Teams Day' to commemorate Argentina's unforgettable 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final victory over England. The match marked the latest chapter in one of football's fiercest rivalries and delivered a contest that will be remembered for years. England looked set for the final after Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock in the second half before adopting a defensive approach to protect the lead. Argentina responded by raising the intensity with relentless pressing, turning the momentum completely in their favour.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates the team's second goal against England. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Lionel Messi once again proved the difference, producing two moments of brilliance in the closing stages. The captain first set up Enzo Fernandez for the equaliser before delivering another sublime assist for Lautaro Martinez, who completed a stunning turnaround. The dramatic comeback secured Argentina's place in the World Cup final and added yet another iconic chapter to the nation's rich football history.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced the decision in an official statement, explaining why July 15 will now be observed as 'National Football Teams Day' following Argentina's dramatic victory over England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final. The federation said the date was chosen to honour one of the most memorable wins in the nation's football history, which sparked celebrations across the country.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement read: "The date was chosen to commemorate the Albiceleste's great and historic victory over England in the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement read: "The date was chosen to commemorate the Albiceleste's great and historic victory over England in the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

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"The team, led by Lionel Scaloni, were trailing the English side by a single goal but, thanks to goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, managed to turn the result around and send the whole country into a frenzy, with people flooding the streets in celebration."

Argentina's memorable win also reignited tensions beyond the football pitch, with the Falkland Islands dispute once again becoming part of the rivalry. Following the final whistle in Atlanta, a group of Argentina players unfurled a banner reading, "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Malvinas are Argentine"). The slogan drew a strong response from the UK government. FIFA also took note of the incident and opened a formal investigation into the post-match display.

Argentina stumbled vs Spain

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Meanwhile, Argentina's dream of defending their World Cup crown ended in disappointment as they fell to Spain in the final. Lionel Scaloni's side was outplayed for long periods and failed to become back-to-back world champions. The match remained finely poised until extra time, when Ferran Torres struck the decisive goal to hand Spain a 2-1 victory and secure their second FIFA World Cup trophy.