Argentina players display Falklands banner after World Cup win over England; in danger of facing FIFA sanctions

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between Argentina and England lived up to its high billing. The high-octane thriller saw Lionel Messi's side prevailing 2-1 to set up the summit clash with Spain on Sunday, July 19. As expected, tempers flared throughout the contest, and on several occasions, players from the two teams clashed on the pitch. The game saw a total of 26 fouls and four yellow cards as bad blood spilt over onto the pitch. In the end, Argentina's dramatic victory over England was followed by another moment that quickly grabbed attention.

Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso holds a banner with the words "The Malvinas are Argentine", referring to the Falkland Islands. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

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After sealing a thrilling 2-1 comeback win at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Argentina defenders Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolas Otamendi were captured unfurling a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" (The Malvinas are Argentine) during the post-match celebrations.

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The message refers to the Falkland Islands, known as the Islas Malvinas in Argentina. The Islands remain a long-disputed territory whose sovereignty has remained a sensitive political issue for decades. The Islands were at the centre of the 1982 Falklands War, a 74-day conflict between Britain and Argentina that claimed the lives of more than 900 people, including 649 Argentines and 255 British personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} Britain regained control of the islands following the war, but Argentina continues to maintain its claim over the territory, considering the Malvinas an integral part of its national identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Britain regained control of the islands following the war, but Argentina continues to maintain its claim over the territory, considering the Malvinas an integral part of its national identity. {{/usCountry}}

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The on-field display could now draw FIFA's attention, with the governing body's regulations prohibiting political messaging during official competitions. However, any disciplinary action, if pursued, would come just days before Argentina face Spain in Sunday's World Cup final, where Messi's side will attempt to defend the title they lifted in Qatar in 2022.

The Malvinas issue had previously surfaced during Argentina's World Cup campaign. According to The Guardian, players were heard chanting, "For the Malvinas, for Diego Maradona and for Messi's last one," after defeating Switzerland in the quarter-finals to set up the meeting with England.

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The banner displayed after the semi-final came despite restrictions imposed on supporters. According to The Associated Press, Argentine fans had been barred from bringing Falklands-related flags and banners into the stadium.

What happened in the game?

Speaking of the semi-final, Argentina's place in the title clash was secured through a comeback against England. Anthony Gordon fired England into the lead in the 55th minute. However, Enzo Fernández restored parity five minutes from full-time with a spectacular strike from distance. Then, in the dying minutes of the game, Lautaro Martínez headed home to complete Argentina's turnaround.

Earlier, Argentina's Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva had confirmed that flags and banners referencing the Falkland Islands would not be permitted, citing FIFA's code of conduct, which prohibits politically divisive content at tournament venues.