Argentina called 'classless' after refusing to acknowledge Spain at World Cup trophy presentation: 'Total embarrassment'

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina was expected to be a riveting affair, but the summit clash turned out to be as drab as Spain registered a 1-0 victory, owing to the goal scored by Ferran Torres in the extra time at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. The Argentine players looked dejected, and Lionel Messi was seen in tears. However, La Albiceleste have been termed “classless” and an “embarrassment” after the final, when the team turned their backs on Spain during the trophy presentation ceremony.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, Nicolas Otamendi, Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernandez look dejected with teammates. (REUTERS)

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According to a report in Goal.com, the Argentine team turned their backs as Spain celebrated their second World Cup win. The closing stages of the World Cup final were marred by ugly scenes as Albiceleste's frustrations spilt over after the final whistle

Leandro Paredes was shown a red card after the match for his altercation with Eric Garcia and Gavi. At the presentation ceremony, Spain formed a guard of honour for Messi and his teammates when they took the stage to receive their silver medals.

Also Read: Lionel Messi's next move after World Cup final heartbreak: Retirement, one last Copa America or something more?

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{{^usCountry}} However, Argentina did not return the gesture. Instead, the Argentine squad made their way to the far side of the pitch when Spain was preparing to lift the trophy. Moreover, when Rodri reached the stage to receive his Golden Ball award, the Argentinian supporters started chanting Messi's name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Argentina did not return the gesture. Instead, the Argentine squad made their way to the far side of the pitch when Spain was preparing to lift the trophy. Moreover, when Rodri reached the stage to receive his Golden Ball award, the Argentinian supporters started chanting Messi's name. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the scenes post the final, broadcaster Adrian Durham minced no words as he lashed out at the behaviour of the Argentine team.

"Yeah, no class, whatsoever. They’ve been absolutely shocking. They’ve been a total disgrace here today. The fans, we think, have been brilliant. But even during the trophy lift, also when Rodri went up to get the best player in the tournament trophy, the fans were singing Messi’s name and they were singing Argentina as well. They simply cannot accept that Argentina were beaten in the World Cup final," he said on TalkSport.

Argentina's road to the final

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Durham also questioned Argentina's road to the final, alleging that the team were benfitted by some dodgy decisions by the referees.

“Argentina are a total embarrassment to the game, an embarrassment to the World Cup. In fact, they have been an embarrassment all along, really, apart from that 20 minutes against England,” he said.

“Drawn in the easiest group in World Cup history, made hard work in the knockouts against Cape Verde, needed Egypt to grab defeat from the jaws of victory to get through to the quarters where Switzerland shot themselves in the foot with a needless red card. England in the semis were on top, handed it on a plate to Argentina, who came here to the final and totally embarrassed themselves. Let’s face it, they have had Argentina, a ridiculous list of decisions come their way in this tournament,” he added.