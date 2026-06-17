Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: ARG 1-0 ALG; Lionel Messi scores a banger in milestone game

Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow Latest Updates(REUTERS)

Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026: The opening 10 minutes have been packed with drama, with both sides seeing goals ruled out for offside. Lionel Messi was the first to have his celebrations cut short after finding the net for Argentina, only for the flag to go up and the effort to be disallowed. Algeria then thought they had taken a shock lead at the other end, but VAR came to Argentina's rescue, confirming an offside infringement in the build-up. It has been a lively start to the contest, with both teams showing attacking intent and creating early problems, even if the scoreline remains unchanged. ...Read More