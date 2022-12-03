Argentina vs Australia Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Today: When and where to watch on tv and online

Argentina have looked a pretty solid unit since their shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their first match of the tournament. They were clinical in the way they saw off Poland in their last match and in the match before that against Mexico, even though they looked shaky in the beginning in what looked like an after-shock of their loss to Saudi Arabia. Now, they would be looking to avoid an upset against an unheralded Australia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Australia players seem to be understandably star-struck when talking about Argentina's captain, the iconic Lionel Messi. "He just does things that, you know, no one else can do," forward Mathew Leckie said. Milos Degenek went even further. "Probably," the Socceroos defender said, "the best footballer ever to grace the game." The Australians are looking to stage the latest upset in a World Cup that has been full of them — right from the moment Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in perhaps the most unlikely win in the tournament's 92-year history.

That set the tone for the past two weeks, during which Japan has beaten both Germany and Spain, Morocco has defeated Belgium, Tunisia has beaten France and, let's not forget, Australia has stunned Denmark. The Australians want to add to that list. "No one expects us to win," Leckie said. "So let's shock the world."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where will the Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match take place?

The Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match will take place at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

When will the Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match begin?

The Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match is scheduled for a 12.30am start on Monday morning in Indian Standard Time.

Where will the Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match be broadcasted live on Indian television?

The Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match will be broadcasted live on Indian television through Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where will the Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match live streaming be available in India?

In India, the Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match will be live streamed via Jio Cinema. Also, follow our live coverage on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail