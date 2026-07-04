Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi named in playing XI; can Cape Verde survive?
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde stands between defending champions Argentina and the Round of 16. All eyes will be on Vozinha, who will look to build on his new giant-killer label after holding European champions Spain to a goalless draw.
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina are the defending champions, but that label doesn't usually guarantee a win at the FIFA World Cup, as seen in Spain's disastrous group-stage exit in 2014 and Germany's sinking ship in 2018. Now Lionel Messi and Co. face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, and a defeat means crashing out of the tournament. Cape Verde is one of the four debutants this year to make it to the last 32 and now face a star-studded Argentina side in Miami. The South Americans won't be taking Cape Verde lightly. Both teams are unbeaten, and Cape Verde held reigning European champions Spain in a goalless draw in their campaign opener. They also drew to Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Argentina won all three of their group games. ...Read More
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- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 02:40:24 am
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Motivation for Cape Verde!
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Seven of Argentina's last 13 World Cup knockout games have gone to extra time. No team have had more such games go beyond 80 minutes than Argentina (11 in total, level with Germany and Italy). Cape Verde will take motivation from this!
Argentina needed penalties to beat both the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and France in the final in 2022.
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 02:24:22 am
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt into last 16
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt win 4-2 in the shootout. Souttar and Herrington miss their penalties for Australia. WHAT A MATCH! Salah is through to the last 16!
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 02:15:49 am
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde starting line-up
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde - Vozinha; Steven Moreira, Sidny Cabral, Kevin Pina, Pico Lopes; Diney Borges, Ryan Mendes; Laros Michael d'Encarnação Duarte, Nuno da Costa, Deroy Duarte, Jovane Cabral
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 02:09:31 am
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Penalties in Dallas
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Elsewhere in Dallas, Australia vs Egypt has ended 1-1 after extra time! Time for penalties, also there has been a goalkeeping change for the Aussies, with Ryan coming on.
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 02:01:49 am
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina starting line-up
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina - Martinez; Molina, Romero, Martinez, Medina; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Almada, Lautaro, Messi (c)
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 01:56:09 am
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Both teams are unbeaten!
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Both Argentina and Cape Verde are unbeaten. Cape Verde drew all their games in the group stage, and Argentina maintained a 100% record with wins over Jordan, Algeria and Austria.
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 01:46:35 am
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde and Vozinha
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde are the first team to reach the knockouts in their first-ever World Cup appearance since Slovakia in 2010 and also the first African country to do so since Ghana in 2006. A lot of the credit goes to Vozinha though, his heroics were key in their qualification for the Round of 32.
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 01:42:11 am
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Big moment for Argentina and Messi
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: In the 21st century, Argentina are only the third reigning champions to reach the World Cup knockouts, after Brazil (lost to France in the 2006 quarterfinals) and France (lost to Argentina in the 2022 final).
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 01:15:44 am
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Defending champions vs tournament debutants
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Argentina’s Round of 32 showdown vs Cape Verde. Messi and Co are the defending champions, but it will be a tough match in Miami against Cape Verde.