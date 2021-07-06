Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2021 semifinal: Full squads of both teams
football

Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2021 semifinal: Full squads of both teams

Argentina have been in spectacular form so far and made the semifinals with ease, whereas Colombia had to go the distance to beat Uruguay in the penalty shootout.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina training - Atletico Goianiense training center, Goiania, Brazil - July 5, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi with teammates during training REUTERS/Henry Romero(REUTERS)

Copa America 2021 Semifinal, Argentina vs Colombia: Lionel Messi's Argentina are just one step away from reaching the final of this edition of Copa America. Argentina sealed their last-4 spot with a 3-0 win over Ecuador, while Colombia went the distance to beat Uruguay in the penalty shootout. Argentina head into the crucial game with an aim to lift the Copa America trophy for the 15th time in the nation's history, and the first time since 1993.

Here is a look at the squads ahead of the Copa America 2021 Semifinal between Argentina vs Colombia:

ARGENTINA

Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Franco Armani

Defenders: Nicolas Tagliafico, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina Lucera, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel

Midfielders: Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Joaquin Correa (Lazio), Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Mara, Nicolas Domnguez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Lucas Alario, Sergio Aguero, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

-------------------------------------------------------------------

COLOMBIA

Goalkeepers: David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Aldair Quintana

Defenders: Carlos Cuesta, Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Oscar Murillo, William Tesillo, Stefan Medina, Yairo Moreno, Yerry Mina, Jhon Jáner Lucumí

Midfielders: Baldomero Perlaza, Gustavo Cuellar, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Mateus Uribe, Wilmar Barrios,

Forwards: Alfredo Morelos, Duvan Zapata, Luis Diaz, Luis Muriel, Miguel Borja, Rafael Santos Borre, Leandro Campaz

Topics
copa america
