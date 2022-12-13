Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 highlights: Lionel Messi and Co. thrash Modric-led side 3-0 to enter final
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals highlights Argentina vs Croatia: Lionel Messi-led Argentina thrashed Luka Modric's Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday. Messi-led Argentina will meet either France or Morocco in the FIFA World Cup final 2022 on Sunday.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals highlights Argentina vs Croatia: Hoping to emulate late Diego Maradona by ending Argentina's title drought at the grandest stage of them all, talisman Lionel Messi guided La Albiceleste (The White and Sky Blue) to the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Two-time champions Argentina thrashed Luka Modric-led Croatia 3-0 at the Lusail Stadium to enter the summit clash of the Qatar World Cup.
Opening the scoring for Argentina in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Messi scored his fifth goal of the tournament in Qatar to become the all-time leading goal scorer for the South American giants in the history of the showpiece event. After Messi converted a first-half penalty, Julian Alvarez netted a brace to seal a famous 3-0 win for Argentina in the semi-finals. Messi-led Argentina will meet either France or Morocco in the FIFA World Cup final 2022 on Sunday.
Dec 14, 2022 02:37 AM IST
Argentina vs Croatia LIVE score and updates: Can Messi guide Argentina to World Cup glory on Sunday?
Talisman Messi will be making his second appearance in a World Cup final. Under the leadership of Messi, two-time world champions Argentina will meet either France or Morocco in the final of the Qatar World Cup. The summit clash will be contested at the same venue on Sunday.
Dec 14, 2022 02:28 AM IST
Argentina vs Croatia LIVE score and updates, FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi guides Argentina to another final!
All over! Lionel Messi-led Argentina have hammered Croatia 3-0 to enter its 6th final at the FIFA World Cup. Messi-inspired Argentina have outclassed Luka Modric and Co. to become the first finalists of the Qatar World Cup. Messi scored his fifth goal of the tournament with a spot-kick while Julian Alvarez scored a brace to secure Argentina's berth in the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup.
Dec 14, 2022 02:26 AM IST
Argentina vs Croatia LIVE score and updates, FIFA WC 2022: What a night for Alvarez!
Julian Alvarez, who was earlier replaced by Dybala, has netted four goals for Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2022. He is the only second Argentina player to score four goals in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup aged 22 or under. The same feat was earlier achieved by former Real Madrid and Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain back in 2010.
Dec 14, 2022 02:21 AM IST
Argentina vs Croatia LIVE score and updates, FIFA WC 2022: Five minutes of added time!
Star striker Dybala was introduced in the second half by Argentina. The former Juventus star has failed to make an impact in the ongoing semi-final clash with Croatia. Foyth replaces Molina at the full-back position for the final few minutes.
Dec 14, 2022 02:19 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals Live Score Argentina vs Croatia: Magical Messi is heading to another final!
Lionel Messi is the first player to both score and assist in four separate World Cup matches since the 1966 edition of the showpiece event. The 35-year-old has been Argentina's go-to man at the Qatar World Cup.
Dec 14, 2022 02:13 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates, Argentina vs Croatia: Curtains for Luka Modric!
A standing ovation for Luka Modric as the Croatian playmaker makes way for Lovro Majer. A brilliant gesture by the head coach. Modric has played his final game at the FIFA World Cup. A glorious World Cup career has perhaps come to an end in Qatar. Modric will still be spearheading Real Madrid's midfield in the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.
Dec 14, 2022 02:04 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates, Argentina vs Croatia: GOAL! Messi magic!
GOAL! Messi sets up Alvarez! Argentina have scored again! A mesmerizing run by the Argentina captain as he destroys the Croatian defence single-handedly before assisting an on-song Alvarez. A brilliant team goal orchestrated by Messi. Argentina are now in the driving seat! Argentina 3-0 Croatia after 70 minutes.
Dec 14, 2022 01:55 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022, ARG vs CRO semi-final LIVE score: Paredes is off!
Lisandro Martínez has replaced Leandro Paredes in the 62nd minute of the game. Croatia came close to netting the opener but the goal bid was thwarted by the Argentine defence in the 63rd minute. Earlier, Petkovic was fouled and Croatia were given a free-kick from 25 yards.
Dec 14, 2022 01:51 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022, ARG vs CRO semi-final LIVE score: Messi with another chance!
A straight-forward save by Livakovic! Messi was eyeing his brace in the second half but his shot failed to test the Croatian goalkeeper. Argentina, who are leading 2-0 in the first semi-final at the FIFA World Cup, are about to make a defensive change.
Dec 14, 2022 01:43 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022, ARG vs CRO semi-final LIVE score: Time for fresh legs!
A couple of changes were made by Croatia early in the 2nd half. Vlasic started the 2nd half by replacing Pasalic while Brozovic replaced centre-forward Petkovic in the 50th minute of the game. Croatia are keen on turning the tie on its head in the 2nd half.
Dec 14, 2022 01:37 AM IST
WC 2022, ARG vs CRO semi-final LIVE score: 2nd half is underway in Qatar!
Here's how Messi scored the record-breaking goal for Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2022.
Dec 14, 2022 01:33 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022, ARG vs CRO semi-final LIVE score and updates: Messi rewrites history!
Lionel Messi has scored 11 goals at the FIFA World Cup - the most by any player for Argentina player in the history of the elite competition. Messi has surpassed Gabriel Batistuta, who scored 10 goals for the two-time champions at the FIFA World Cup.
Dec 14, 2022 01:23 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022, semi-final 1 LIVE score and updates: Argentina 2-0 Croatia at half-time
Lionel Messi and Co. are leading Modric's men 2-0 at half-time in Qatar. The two-time champions fired two quick goals in the first half to stun Croatia in the first semi-final of the Qatar World Cup. Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 34th-minute penalty. Two minutes later, Alvarez made a darting run forward before slotting home the second goal for the South American giants. Can Croatia stage a fightback in the 2nd half?
Dec 14, 2022 01:15 AM IST
FIFA World Cup semi-final live score and updates: GOAL! Another one for Argentina!
Moments after Messi opened the scoring for Argentina, his teammate Alvarez has doubled the tally of the South American giants in the 39th minute of the game. A brilliant solo run by Alvarez, who gets lucky after a couple of deflections. He eventually fires the ball from close range to get the better of the goalkeeeper and Argentina are leading 2-0!
Dec 14, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup semi-final live score: GOAL! Messi gives Argentina early lead!
Argentina were awarded a penalty after Livakovic fouled Alvarez in the danger area. Messi converts the spot kick quite remarkably and gives Argentina the lead! Messi enters his name in the history books with the record-breaking goal for Argentina.
Dec 14, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup semi-final live score: Brilliant skill from Modric!
A brilliant piece of skill by Modric. He finds Kramaric, who gives the ball to Kovacic. Receiving the ball on the left flank is Perisic , who gets into the act and takes a shot on goal. His shot is just over the bar and Argentina are on the counter!
Dec 14, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup semi-final live score: Fernandez's shot is saved by Livakovic!
Fernandez with an outrageous attempt on goal but his strike lacked firepower. Livakovic makes the save and Argentina have been now tasked to defend the counter-attack. An inspiring run from Kovacic and Croatia get a freekick in the end.
Dec 14, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup semi-final 1 live score: Messi takes charge!
Messi injects some piece into the Argentina attack but his final ball has been blocked by the Croatian defence. A goal kick in the end for the Modric-led side. Still no shots on goal! Which team will break the deadlock?
Dec 14, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ARG vs CRO, FIFA WC Live score: Slow start from Leo?
Messi is not dropping as he was in the last couple of matches for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup. His only highlight from the first half so far remains the free-kick protest when he was seemingly brought down and the referee refused to award him a set-piece.
Dec 14, 2022 12:48 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates ARG vs CRO: Modric takes short corner!
Modric takes a short corner in the 16th minute of the game. A clash of heads involving Nicolás Otamendi and Dejan Lovren. The header from the Croatia defender was well wide. Otamendi is receiving some treatment after the incident. A goal kick in the end for Argentina.
Dec 14, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Messi goes down!
Messi goes down and appeals for a foul near the penalty area. The referee is not interested and the play resumes! Messi is not pleased with the verdict as the Argentina captain returns back to his position after a noteworthy clash with the Croatian defender.
Dec 14, 2022 12:43 AM IST
Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Modric gets a free-kick!
Just like Messi-led Argentina in 2014, Modric's Croatia were losing finalists in 2018. Either Argentina or Croatia now have a chance to avenge its final defeat by entering the summit clash in Qatar. Romero and Pasalic's early challenges have resulted in two free-kicks so far in the first half. We are yet to witness the first shot on goal.
Dec 14, 2022 12:38 AM IST
Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Foul on Tagliafico!
FOUL! Tagliafico is shot down in the 6th minute of the game and the referee has awarded a freekick to Argentina. Mess and Co. have opted to regain possession instead of launching an attack from the free kick. Both sides are fighting for early possession in the first half.
Dec 14, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: We are underway!
The wait is finally over as talisman Messi renews his rivalry with maestro Modric! The former Ballon d'Or winners are leading their respective sides in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Dec 14, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Time for national anthems!
Did you know? Seven of tonight's starters for the teams also played in the group stage match between Argentina and Croatia at World Cup 2018. While Messi, Tagliafico and Otamendi played for Argentina, Modric, Perisic, Brozovic and Lovren represented Croatia at the time.
Dec 14, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Lionel Messi equals all-time record!
Argentina captain Lionel Messi has equalled Lothar Matthaus' massive feat at the FIFA World Cup 2022. One of only six men to feature in five World Cup editions, Messi has matched legendary German footballer Matthaus' record by featuring in his 25th game at the FIFA World Cup.
Dec 14, 2022 12:07 AM IST
Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Modric in special company!
Croatia captain Luka Modric has become the fourth player to receive starts in six matches of a single edition of the FIFA World Cup tournament at aged 37 or over. Brazil’s Nilton Santos in 1962, Italy’s Dino Zoff in 1982 and England’s Peter Shilton in 1990 have also achieved the same feat in their respective careers.
Dec 14, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA WC Qatar LIVE updates: Argentina are yet to register a defeat in semi-finals!
Under the leadership of talisman Messi, Argentina are hoping to enter the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup for the sixth time since the tournament's inception. Former champions Germany have recorded the most number of appearances (8) in the FIFA World Cup final. Did you know? Argentina are yet to register a defeat in the semi-final stage of the World Cup.
Dec 13, 2022 11:52 PM IST
Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA WC Qatar LIVE updates: Messi renews rivalry with Modric!
Argentina and Croatia are set to lock horns for the third time at the FIFA World Cup. The semi-final meeting will also be the first encounter between Argentina and Croatia in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup. Argentina outclassed Croatia in 1998 while the Modric-inspired side thrashed Messi and Co. 3-0 in the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup.
Dec 13, 2022 11:44 PM IST
Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Why is Angel Di Maria not starting?
Star winger Angel Di Maria has been left out of the playing XI for Argentina's blockbuster match against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals. Addressing a press conference ahead of the match, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni revealed that Di Maria was suffering from a muscle overload in his favourite foot. “Di Maria had discomfort,” he had said during a press conference. Di Maria has remained on the bench throughout the knockout stage of the Qatar World Cup.
Dec 13, 2022 11:33 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Croatia LIVE updates: A huge call from Argentina as Martinez is dropped!
Argentina have decided to drop Lisandro Martinez and Marcos Acuna from its playing XI for the upcoming semi-final clash with Croatia at the FIFA World Cup. While Argentina have made two noteworthy changes, Modric-led Croatia have named an unchanged playing XI after a stunning win over Brazil in the quarter-finals.
Dec 13, 2022 11:30 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals Live Score Argentina vs Croatia: A quick look at the line-ups!
Argentina: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi (C), Álvarez.
Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric (C), Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.
Dec 13, 2022 11:26 PM IST
The stage is set for another World Cup classic as former champions Argentina led by talisman Lionel Messi are set to cross swords with Luka Modric-led Croatia in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup. The blockbuster clash will be contested at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The semi-final encounter between Argentina and Croatia is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.