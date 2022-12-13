Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 highlights: Lionel Messi and Co. thrash Modric-led side 3-0 to enter final

FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals highlights Argentina vs Croatia: Hoping to emulate late Diego Maradona by ending Argentina's title drought at the grandest stage of them all, talisman Lionel Messi guided La Albiceleste (The White and Sky Blue) to the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Two-time champions Argentina thrashed Luka Modric-led Croatia 3-0 at the Lusail Stadium to enter the summit clash of the Qatar World Cup.

Opening the scoring for Argentina in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Messi scored his fifth goal of the tournament in Qatar to become the all-time leading goal scorer for the South American giants in the history of the showpiece event. After Messi converted a first-half penalty, Julian Alvarez netted a brace to seal a famous 3-0 win for Argentina in the semi-finals. Messi-led Argentina will meet either France or Morocco in the FIFA World Cup final 2022 on Sunday.