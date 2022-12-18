Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Messi sets record for World Cup appearances, kick-off at 8.30PM IST
- FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Argentina vs France: Lionel Messi is hoping to end his international career with the World Cup trophy in hand while Kylian Mbappe and France are looking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend their title. Follow live score and updates of the ARG vs FRA football World Cup final from the Lusail Stadium here.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Argentina vs France: Both Argentina and France have been in World Cup finals in the recent past. While Argentina lost the 2014 final to Germany, France won the 2018 final against Croatia. They thus stand the chance of becoming just the third team in history and the first since the great Brazilian side of 1962 to defend their World Cup title. For Argentina, their greatest narrative revolves around their greatest player and captain. Lionel Messi has been in inspired form throughout this tournament, scoring in each of the knockout matches, and has said that he will ending his international career tonight, regardless of the result of this match.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 07:52 PM
ARG vs FRA FIFA World Cup final live score: The World Cup closing ceremony
The closing ceremony for the World Cup featured artists from around the world performing songs from the official soundtrack of the tournament in Qatar. The performers at Lusail stadium included Nigerian singer Davido and Qatari-based songwriter Aisha, Congolese artist Gims and Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ozuna. The show, featuring fireworks and a light show, was meant to celebrate the world coming together for the monthlong tournament in the Gulf emirate.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 07:42 PM
Argentina vs France Live score: French celebration
French TV carried live images of the France team leaving its hotel in Qatar en route for the championship match and of the players arriving at the stadium. Among them, a smiling Kylian Mbappé looked particularly relaxed. In Paris, the Metro operator marked the momentous occasion by temporarily renaming one of its stations, changing the stop “Argentina” to “Argentina-France, let’s go les Bleus!" Players past and present sent messages of support. “Playing a World Cup final is a childhood dream. Let’s go and get this third star! Allez les Bleus!” Zinedine Zidane posted on Instagram. Striker Karim Benzema, the Ballon d’Or winner who missed this World Cup with a torn left-thigh muscle, posted: “The hour is come. All together. Let’s go.”
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 07:34 PM
ARG vs FRA Live score: A record for Messi, Di Maria starts at last
Lionel Messi is making his 26th appearance for Argentina at the World Cup finals, breaking the all-time men’s record in doing so. Angel Di Maria starts for the first time since sustaining a foot injury against Poland in the final round of group games.
Di Maria takes the place of Leandro Paredes in midfield as Argentina again rolls out a 4-4-2 formation, with Messi one of the two forwards. Nicolas Tagliafico is preferred to Marcos Acuña at left back.
Kylian Mbappe starts up front for France alongside Olivier Giroud, who has overcome a minor knee injury. Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot come in for Ibrahima Konaté and Youssouf Fofana, respectively.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 07:25 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Score: The golden boot race
There are four players who are in with a shout to claim the golden boot today. Messi and Mbappe are both on five goals while Julian Alvarez and Olivier Giroud are on four goals.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 07:17 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live: France lineup
Hugo Lloris; Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Antoine Griezmann, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud.
Subs: Pavard, Disasi, Guendouzi, Muani, Fofana, Veretout, Mandanda, Saliba, Coman, Areola, Konate, Camavinga, Thuram.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 07:16 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Score: Argentina lineup
Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.
Subs: Armani, Foyth, Montiel, Paredes, Pezzella, Acuna, Rulli, Palacios, Correa, Almada, Gomez, Rodriguez, Dybala, Lisandro Martinez, Lautaro Martinez.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 07:08 PM
Argentina vs France Live score: Argentina's road to the final
Can also be referred to as "Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste's thrill-a-minute ride to the final". Their campaign started off with the mother of all shocks - a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia after squandering a 1-0 lead. Then came five days of disaster analysis and doomsday predictions before Messi pulled them past Mexico with a 2-0 win. They were then clinical in a 2-0 win over Poland that helped them sail to the round of 16 where Messi scored his first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout game (!!!!). Then came the battle against the Dutch. After being 2-0 down for much of the game, Netherlands incredibly scored two in the dying minutes of regular time, with the equaliser being scored off almost the last kick, and pushed the game into extra time. It eventually went to penalties and Argentina won 4-3. It was an ill-tempered game and sparks flew between the players and the dugouts for long after it as well. The mood couldn't be more different in the semi-final against Croatia, with Argentina won 3-0 to reach the final.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 07:05 PM
ARG vs FRA Live score: France's road to the final
France started off with a 4-1 win over Australia which already helped them put one foot in the round of 16. They kept the other foot there with a 2-1 win over Denmark and then could not find their feet in an inconsequential, but still pretty stunning, 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in their final group game. They then schooled Poland in the round of 16, winning that game 3-1 before digging out a couple of wins against teams that arguably played slightly better than them on the night. England lost 2-1 to France in the quarter-finals and the valiant Morocco were beaten 2-0 in the semis.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 06:59 PM
ARG vs FRA FIFA World Cup final live score: Argentina unites
This is what the Associated Press had to say about the mood in Argentina before the final. "Argentines woke up ready to watch the national team play for its third World Cup title amid a national feeling of unity and joy that is rare for a country that has been engulfed in an economic crisis for years and has one of the worst inflation rates in the world.
"Argentina will face France in the final in Qatar and fan Guillermo Ortiz says “the whole city is dressed with the flag.”
“Argentina last reached the World Cup final in 2014 but lost to Germany. Everyone in the country agrees the sense of anticipation and excitement for this year’s game is far higher than it ever was for that match in Brazil.”
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 06:49 PM
Argentina vs France Live score: Tryst with destiny for France?
Brazil were the last team to defend their World Cup title and that was back in 1962. Before that, Italy did that in the second and third World Cups which were held before the Second World War. Needless to say, France could become the first team in living memory of many around the world to successfully defend their World Cup title. If they do so, it will be an extraordinary feat and somewhat reminiscent of what Brazil did back in '62. France came in with some of their biggest stars like Karim Benzema and Paul Pogba out injured, Brazil had lost Pele to injury in their very first match of the tournament and then lost Garrincha as well before the final.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 06:37 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Score: Hello and welcome!
62 matches (63 if we count the third place play-off) over 29 days of football has finally coughed up these two teams as the ones to compete for the ultimate trophy in football. And it is a galaxy of stars that the tournament has thrown up. Savour this, Kylian Mbappe, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Angel Di Maria, Ousmane Dembele, Lisandro Martinez, Hugo Lloris, Emiliano Martinez; and in the middle of it all is the great man in his last match for the Albiceleste. Diego Maradona had touted Lionel Messi to be his successor and the latter has effectively ended up surpassing the master. However, the lack of a World Cup title has always hung over his illustrious career and there is a sense that it might only be France fans, and those who would like to see Messi fail just to keep saying that their favourite Cristiano Ronaldo is the best, who would Argentina to lose today. Make no mistake, Ronaldo himself might be smiling earing to ear if he sees his great rival lift the trophy. It is a glorious occasion. Well that goes without saying doesn't it, that's like pointing out that the clear sky is blue and the sun is extremely bright. It's the World Cup final, of courses it's a glorious occasion!