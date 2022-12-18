Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Messi sets record for World Cup appearances, kick-off at 8.30PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Argentina vs France: Both Argentina and France have been in World Cup finals in the recent past. While Argentina lost the 2014 final to Germany, France won the 2018 final against Croatia. They thus stand the chance of becoming just the third team in history and the first since the great Brazilian side of 1962 to defend their World Cup title. For Argentina, their greatest narrative revolves around their greatest player and captain. Lionel Messi has been in inspired form throughout this tournament, scoring in each of the knockout matches, and has said that he will ending his international career tonight, regardless of the result of this match.