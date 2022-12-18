Argentina vs France Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Today: When and Where to watch on TV and online

The biggest extravaganza in football- the FIFA World Cup 2022 is set for a final showdown with Argentina and France locking horns for the title on Sunday, December 18. Both teams had their share of upsets in their journey to the final. Argentina had shockingly lost to minnows Saudi Arabia in their opening match of group stage while France were humbled by Tunisia in the first round. France are aiming to become only the third nation to defend their title in the history of the tournament while Argentina are targeting a perfect farewell for their star striker and captain Lionel Messi who is set to retire for his country after the title clash.

Football fans are expecting a brilliant game with both teams having star-studded line-ups. France have Kylian Mbappe. Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud as their apex players while Argentina are not far behind with Messi, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez. The last time the two nations faced each other was in the round of 16 of 2018 World Cup where France had defeated Argentina 4-3. Head-to-Head, Argentina has a better record with six wins in 12 matches while France have won only thrice.

On an individual level, it will also be Messi vs Mbappe as both strikers are tied at five goals each in their bid to claim the Golden Boot which is awarded to the highest goal-scorer in an edition of the World Cup. An experienced and exuberant Messi will be pitted against a talismanic and skilful Mbappe.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final take place?

The Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final will take place on Sunday, December 18, 2022

Where will the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final take place?

The Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final will take place at Lusail Stadium.

What time will will the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final start?

The Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final will start at 8.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels in India will broadcast live the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final?

The Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be broadcast live via Sports18, Sports18 HD channels in India.

Where will the live streaming of Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final be available in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final in India. Follow live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

