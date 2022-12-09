Argentina vs Netherlands Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Match Today: When and Where to watch

Lionel Messi-led Argentina are set to face off against Netherlands in the quarterfinal on Saturday, December 10. The two-time World Champions, Argentina are looking to add a third title to their tally while Netherlands are vying for their first ever crown at the tournament.

Argentina have been clinical in their performance after a shocking 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match. Since that defeat, they won against Poland and Mexico to top Group C and storm into the last 16. In the round of 16, they prevailed 2-1 over Australia to cruise into the quarterfinal.

Meanwhile Netherlands have been unbeaten in the tournament as they drew 1-1 against Ecuador and won against Senegal and Qatar to finish on the top of Group A. In the round of 16, they surpassed USA 3-1 to cruise into the quarterfinal.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal take place?

The Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Where will the Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal take place?

The Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will take place at Lusail Stadium

What time will will the Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal start?

The Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Which TV channels in India will broadcast live the Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal?

The Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will be broadcast live via Sports18, Sports18 HD channels in India.

Where will the live streaming of Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal be available in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream the Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in India. Follow live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

